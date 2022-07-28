Automotive Shift Lever Market
This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Shift Lever in global, including the following market information:
Global Automotive Shift Lever Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Automotive Shift Lever Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Automotive Shift Lever companies in 2021 (%)
The global Automotive Shift Lever market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Manual Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Automotive Shift Lever include Hurst, Yeshshree Group, Eissmann Group Automotive, SILATECH S.r.l., Panorama Automotive Industries Pvt. Ltd, Sakae Riken Kogyo Co, Dura, Orscheln and Remsons, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Automotive Shift Lever manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Automotive Shift Lever Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automotive Shift Lever Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Manual Type
Automatic Type
Global Automotive Shift Lever Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automotive Shift Lever Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
OEM
Aftermarket
Global Automotive Shift Lever Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automotive Shift Lever Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Automotive Shift Lever revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Automotive Shift Lever revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Automotive Shift Lever sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Automotive Shift Lever sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Hurst
Yeshshree Group
Eissmann Group Automotive
SILATECH S.r.l.
Panorama Automotive Industries Pvt. Ltd
Sakae Riken Kogyo Co
Dura
Orscheln
Remsons
Ficosa Internacional SA
KUSTER Unternehmensgruppe
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Automotive Shift Lever Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Automotive Shift Lever Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Automotive Shift Lever Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Automotive Shift Lever Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Automotive Shift Lever Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Automotive Shift Lever Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Automotive Shift Lever Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Automotive Shift Lever Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Automotive Shift Lever Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Automotive Shift Lever Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Automotive Shift Lever Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive Shift Lever Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Automotive Shift Lever Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Shift Lever Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Automotive Shift Lever Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Shift Lever Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overvi
