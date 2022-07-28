This report contains market size and forecasts of Vehicle Under-the-hood Electronic in global, including the following market information:

Global Vehicle Under-the-hood Electronic Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Vehicle Under-the-hood Electronic Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Vehicle Under-the-hood Electronic companies in 2021 (%)

The global Vehicle Under-the-hood Electronic market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Automotive Under the Hood Control Modules and ECUs Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Vehicle Under-the-hood Electronic include Bosch, Continental, Denso, Delphi, Hitachi, Hyundai KEFICO, Infineon Technologies, NGK Spark Plug and Panasonic and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Vehicle Under-the-hood Electronic manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Vehicle Under-the-hood Electronic Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Vehicle Under-the-hood Electronic Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Automotive Under the Hood Control Modules and ECUs

Automotive Under the Hood Sensors

Global Vehicle Under-the-hood Electronic Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Vehicle Under-the-hood Electronic Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Passenger Cars

Light Truck

Heavy Truck

Others

Global Vehicle Under-the-hood Electronic Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Vehicle Under-the-hood Electronic Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Vehicle Under-the-hood Electronic revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Vehicle Under-the-hood Electronic revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Vehicle Under-the-hood Electronic sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Vehicle Under-the-hood Electronic sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Bosch

Continental

Denso

Delphi

Hitachi

Hyundai KEFICO

Infineon Technologies

NGK Spark Plug

Panasonic

Stoneridge

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Vehicle Under-the-hood Electronic Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Vehicle Under-the-hood Electronic Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Vehicle Under-the-hood Electronic Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Vehicle Under-the-hood Electronic Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Vehicle Under-the-hood Electronic Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Vehicle Under-the-hood Electronic Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Vehicle Under-the-hood Electronic Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Vehicle Under-the-hood Electronic Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Vehicle Under-the-hood Electronic Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Vehicle Under-the-hood Electronic Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Vehicle Under-the-hood Electronic Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Vehicle Under-the-hood Electronic Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Vehicle Under-the-hood Electronic Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Vehicle Under-the-hood Electronic Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tie

