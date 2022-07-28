This report contains market size and forecasts of Aircraft Wheels and Brakes in global, including the following market information:

Global Aircraft Wheels and Brakes Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Aircraft Wheels and Brakes Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)

Global top five Aircraft Wheels and Brakes companies in 2021 (%)

The global Aircraft Wheels and Brakes market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Main Wheel and Brake Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Aircraft Wheels and Brakes include Honeywell(US), Meggitt (UK), UTC Aerospace Systems, Parker Hannifin (India), Safran, Grove Aircraft., TAE Aerospace and KUNZ Aircraft Equipment (Germany), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Aircraft Wheels and Brakes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Aircraft Wheels and Brakes Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Aircraft Wheels and Brakes Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Main Wheel and Brake

Front Wheels and Brakes

Others

Global Aircraft Wheels and Brakes Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Aircraft Wheels and Brakes Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Civil Aircraft

Military Aircraft

Commercial Aircraft

Global Aircraft Wheels and Brakes Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Aircraft Wheels and Brakes Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Aircraft Wheels and Brakes revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Aircraft Wheels and Brakes revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Aircraft Wheels and Brakes sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)

Key companies Aircraft Wheels and Brakes sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Honeywell(US)

Meggitt (UK)

UTC Aerospace Systems

Parker Hannifin (India)

Safran

Grove Aircraft.

TAE Aerospace

KUNZ Aircraft Equipment (Germany)

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Aircraft Wheels and Brakes Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Aircraft Wheels and Brakes Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Aircraft Wheels and Brakes Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Aircraft Wheels and Brakes Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Aircraft Wheels and Brakes Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Aircraft Wheels and Brakes Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Aircraft Wheels and Brakes Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Aircraft Wheels and Brakes Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Aircraft Wheels and Brakes Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Aircraft Wheels and Brakes Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Aircraft Wheels and Brakes Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Aircraft Wheels and Brakes Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Aircraft Wheels and Brakes Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aircraft Wheels and Brakes Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Aircraft Wheels and Brakes Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aircraft

