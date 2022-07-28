This report contains market size and forecasts of OBD Interface in global, including the following market information:

Global OBD Interface Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global OBD Interface Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five OBD Interface companies in 2021 (%)

The global OBD Interface market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

OBD-I Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of OBD Interface include Bosch Diagnostics, Detroit Diesel, Innova Electronics, Vector Informatik, AVL Ditest, CarShield, Carvoyant, Dash Labs and EASE Diagonostics, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the OBD Interface manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global OBD Interface Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global OBD Interface Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

OBD-I

OBD-II

Global OBD Interface Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global OBD Interface Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Passenger Vehicles

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Global OBD Interface Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global OBD Interface Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies OBD Interface revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies OBD Interface revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies OBD Interface sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies OBD Interface sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Bosch Diagnostics

Detroit Diesel

Innova Electronics

Vector Informatik

AVL Ditest

CarShield

Carvoyant

Dash Labs

EASE Diagonostics

Hickok Incorporated

Voxx International

Zubie

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 OBD Interface Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global OBD Interface Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global OBD Interface Overall Market Size

2.1 Global OBD Interface Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global OBD Interface Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global OBD Interface Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top OBD Interface Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global OBD Interface Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global OBD Interface Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global OBD Interface Sales by Companies

3.5 Global OBD Interface Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 OBD Interface Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers OBD Interface Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 OBD Interface Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 OBD Interface Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 OBD Interface Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global OBD Interface Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 OBD-I

4.1.3 OBD-II

4.2 By Type –

