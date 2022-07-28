Automotive Plastic Clips Market
This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Plastic Clips in global, including the following market information:
Global Automotive Plastic Clips Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Automotive Plastic Clips Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Automotive Plastic Clips companies in 2021 (%)
The global Automotive Plastic Clips market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Removable Plastic Clips Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Automotive Plastic Clips include ITW, ATF, Nifco, Stanley Black & Decker, SNF Group, MW Industries, Shanghai Fasteners Company, Bossard Group and Avery Dennison, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Automotive Plastic Clips manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Automotive Plastic Clips Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automotive Plastic Clips Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Removable Plastic Clips
Semi-permanent Plastic Clips
Permanent Plastic Clips
Global Automotive Plastic Clips Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automotive Plastic Clips Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Passenger Vehicle
Light Commercial Vehicle
Heavy Commercial Vehicle
Global Automotive Plastic Clips Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automotive Plastic Clips Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Automotive Plastic Clips revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Automotive Plastic Clips revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Automotive Plastic Clips sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Automotive Plastic Clips sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
ITW
ATF
Nifco
Stanley Black & Decker
SNF Group
MW Industries
Shanghai Fasteners Company
Bossard Group
Avery Dennison
Araymond
KAMAX
Shanghai PMC (Nedschroef)
Bulten
Precision Castparts
GEM-YEAR
Sundram Fasteners
Alcoa
Fontana
Agrati Group
NORMA
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Automotive Plastic Clips Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Automotive Plastic Clips Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Automotive Plastic Clips Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Automotive Plastic Clips Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Automotive Plastic Clips Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Automotive Plastic Clips Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Automotive Plastic Clips Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Automotive Plastic Clips Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Automotive Plastic Clips Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Automotive Plastic Clips Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Automotive Plastic Clips Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive Plastic Clips Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Automotive Plastic Clips Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Plastic Clips Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Automotive Plastic Clips Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Plastic Clips Companies
4 S
