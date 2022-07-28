This report contains market size and forecasts of Passenger Vehicle Diesel Engine Intake Valve in global, including the following market information:

Global Passenger Vehicle Diesel Engine Intake Valve Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Passenger Vehicle Diesel Engine Intake Valve Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Passenger Vehicle Diesel Engine Intake Valve companies in 2021 (%)

The global Passenger Vehicle Diesel Engine Intake Valve market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Mono Metallic Valve Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Passenger Vehicle Diesel Engine Intake Valve include Tenneco(Federal-Mogul), Eaton, Mahle, Fuji Oozx, Worldwide Auto, Aisan, Rane, Dengyun Auto-parts and ShengChi, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Passenger Vehicle Diesel Engine Intake Valve manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Passenger Vehicle Diesel Engine Intake Valve Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Passenger Vehicle Diesel Engine Intake Valve Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Mono Metallic Valve

Bimetallic Valve

Hollow Valve

Global Passenger Vehicle Diesel Engine Intake Valve Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Passenger Vehicle Diesel Engine Intake Valve Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Sedans

SUVs

Others

Global Passenger Vehicle Diesel Engine Intake Valve Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Passenger Vehicle Diesel Engine Intake Valve Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Passenger Vehicle Diesel Engine Intake Valve revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Passenger Vehicle Diesel Engine Intake Valve revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Passenger Vehicle Diesel Engine Intake Valve sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Passenger Vehicle Diesel Engine Intake Valve sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Tenneco(Federal-Mogul)

Eaton

Mahle

Fuji Oozx

Worldwide Auto

Aisan

Rane

Dengyun Auto-parts

ShengChi

Xin Yue

Yangzhou Guanghui

Nittan

Wode Valve

AnFu

JinQingLong

Tyen Machinery

Burg

SSV

Ferrea

Tongcheng

SINUS

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Passenger Vehicle Diesel Engine Intake Valve Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Passenger Vehicle Diesel Engine Intake Valve Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Passenger Vehicle Diesel Engine Intake Valve Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Passenger Vehicle Diesel Engine Intake Valve Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Passenger Vehicle Diesel Engine Intake Valve Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Passenger Vehicle Diesel Engine Intake Valve Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Passenger Vehicle Diesel Engine Intake Valve Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Passenger Vehicle Diesel Engine Intake Valve Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Passenger Vehicle Diesel Engine Intake Valve Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Passenger Vehicle Diesel Engine Intake Valve Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Passenger Vehicle Diesel Engine Intake Valve Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Passenger Vehicle Diesel Engine Intake Valve Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

