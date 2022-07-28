Automotive Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Systems Market
A gasoline direct injection (GDI) system helps in pressurizing gasoline into the combustion chamber through common rail fuel line to each cylinder.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Systems in Global, including the following market information:
Global Automotive Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Systems Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.enrmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7159942/global-automotive-gasoline-direct-injection-systems-2022-2028-936
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Automotive Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Systems market was valued at 37 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 41 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 1.7% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Turbulent Jet Injection(TJI) Systems Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Automotive Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Systems include Aptiv, DENSO, Hitachi Automotive Systems, Magneti Marelli, MAHLE and Robert Bosch, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Automotive Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Systems companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Automotive Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Systems Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Automotive Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Turbulent Jet Injection(TJI) Systems
Piezoelectric Fuel Injector
Water Injection Systems
Global Automotive Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Systems Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Automotive Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Passenger Car
Commercial Vehicle
Global Automotive Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Systems Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Automotive Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Automotive Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Systems revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Automotive Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Systems revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Aptiv
DENSO
Hitachi Automotive Systems
Magneti Marelli
MAHLE
Robert Bosch
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Automotive Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Systems Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Automotive Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Systems Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Automotive Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Systems Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Automotive Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Systems Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Automotive Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Systems Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Automotive Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Systems Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Automotive Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Systems Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Automotive Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Systems Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Systems Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Automotive Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Systems Product Type
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.enrmarketresearch.com/