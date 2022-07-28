A gasoline direct injection (GDI) system helps in pressurizing gasoline into the combustion chamber through common rail fuel line to each cylinder.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Systems in Global, including the following market information:

Global Automotive Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Systems Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Automotive Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Systems market was valued at 37 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 41 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 1.7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Turbulent Jet Injection(TJI) Systems Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Automotive Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Systems include Aptiv, DENSO, Hitachi Automotive Systems, Magneti Marelli, MAHLE and Robert Bosch, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Automotive Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Systems companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Automotive Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Systems Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Automotive Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Turbulent Jet Injection(TJI) Systems

Piezoelectric Fuel Injector

Water Injection Systems

Global Automotive Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Systems Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Automotive Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

Global Automotive Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Systems Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Automotive Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Automotive Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Systems revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Automotive Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Systems revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Aptiv

DENSO

Hitachi Automotive Systems

Magneti Marelli

MAHLE

Robert Bosch

