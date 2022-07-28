2021-2030 Report on Global Agriculture Equipment Market by Player, Region, Type, Application and Sales Channel

Agriculture Equipment Market 2022-2028

The market research report discusses the top businesses in the industry, distributors, and the overall layout of the supply chain. Additionally, it evaluates the factors and standards that might affect how the market develops. The coronavirus epidemic has had an effect on the world economy. Several market factors have altered. The market is rapidly changing, and the impact on the present and the future is being evaluated, claims the Agriculture Equipment research report.

This research covers COVID-19 impacts on the upstream, midstream and downstream industries. Moreover, this research provides an in-depth market evaluation by highlighting information on various aspects covering market dynamics like drivers, barriers, opportunities, threats, and industry news & trends. In the end, this report also provides in-depth analysis and professional advices on how to face the post COIVD-19 period.

The research methodology used to estimate and forecast this market begins by capturing the revenues of the key players and their shares in the market. Various secondary sources such as press releases, annual reports, non-profit organizations, industry associations, governmental agencies and customs data, have been used to identify and collect information useful for this extensive commercial study of the market. Calculations based on this led to the overall market size. After arriving at the overall market size, the total market has been split into several segments and subsegments, which have then been verified through primary research by conducting extensive interviews with industry experts such as CEOs, VPs, directors, and executives. The data triangulation and market breakdown procedures have been employed to complete the overall market engineering process and arrive at the exact statistics for all segments and subsegments.

Leading players of Agriculture Equipment including:

John Deere

AGCO Corporation

CNH Industrial

Kubota Corporation

Mahindra & Mahindra

Alamo Group Inc.

Zetor Tractors A.S

Bucher Industries

Class KGaA

Escorts Group

Exel industries

Netafim Ltd

TAFE

SAME Deutz-Fahr

JCB

ISEKI

Caterpillar

Daedong Industrial Company

Kongskilde

Kivon RUS

Valmont Industries

Zoomlion

YTO Group

Lovol Heavy Industry

Dongfeng Agricultural Machinery

Wuzheng Group

Kuhn

Shifeng Group

Yanmar Company

AgriArgo

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

Farm Tractors

Harvesting Machinery

Plowing & Cultivation Machinery

Planting & Fertilizing Machinery

Haying Machinery

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Agricultural

Forestry

Horticulture

Other

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Channel

Distribution Channel

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Agriculture Equipment Market Overview

Chapter 2 Agriculture Equipment Market Segment Analysis by Player

Chapter 3 Agriculture Equipment Market Segment Analysis by Type

Chapter 4 Agriculture Equipment Market Segment Analysis by Application

Chapter 5 Agriculture Equipment Market Segment Analysis by Sales Channel

Continue…

