2021-2030 Report on Global Agriculture Equipment Market by Player, Region, Type, Application and Sales Channel
Agriculture Equipment Market 2022-2028
A New Market Study, Titled “Agriculture Equipment Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on fusionmarketresearch.
The market research report discusses the top businesses in the industry, distributors, and the overall layout of the supply chain. Additionally, it evaluates the factors and standards that might affect how the market develops. The coronavirus epidemic has had an effect on the world economy. Several market factors have altered. The market is rapidly changing, and the impact on the present and the future is being evaluated, claims the Agriculture Equipment research report.
This research covers COVID-19 impacts on the upstream, midstream and downstream industries. Moreover, this research provides an in-depth market evaluation by highlighting information on various aspects covering market dynamics like drivers, barriers, opportunities, threats, and industry news & trends. In the end, this report also provides in-depth analysis and professional advices on how to face the post COIVD-19 period.
The research methodology used to estimate and forecast this market begins by capturing the revenues of the key players and their shares in the market. Various secondary sources such as press releases, annual reports, non-profit organizations, industry associations, governmental agencies and customs data, have been used to identify and collect information useful for this extensive commercial study of the market. Calculations based on this led to the overall market size. After arriving at the overall market size, the total market has been split into several segments and subsegments, which have then been verified through primary research by conducting extensive interviews with industry experts such as CEOs, VPs, directors, and executives. The data triangulation and market breakdown procedures have been employed to complete the overall market engineering process and arrive at the exact statistics for all segments and subsegments.
Leading players of Agriculture Equipment including:
John Deere
AGCO Corporation
CNH Industrial
Kubota Corporation
Mahindra & Mahindra
Alamo Group Inc.
Zetor Tractors A.S
Bucher Industries
Class KGaA
Escorts Group
Exel industries
Netafim Ltd
TAFE
SAME Deutz-Fahr
JCB
ISEKI
Caterpillar
Daedong Industrial Company
Kongskilde
Kivon RUS
Valmont Industries
Zoomlion
YTO Group
Lovol Heavy Industry
Dongfeng Agricultural Machinery
Wuzheng Group
Kuhn
Shifeng Group
Yanmar Company
AgriArgo
Market split by Type, can be divided into:
Farm Tractors
Harvesting Machinery
Plowing & Cultivation Machinery
Planting & Fertilizing Machinery
Haying Machinery
Market split by Application, can be divided into:
Agricultural
Forestry
Horticulture
Other
Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:
Direct Channel
Distribution Channel
Market segment by Region/Country including:
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)
South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)
Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 Agriculture Equipment Market Overview
Chapter 2 Agriculture Equipment Market Segment Analysis by Player
Chapter 3 Agriculture Equipment Market Segment Analysis by Type
Chapter 4 Agriculture Equipment Market Segment Analysis by Application
Chapter 5 Agriculture Equipment Market Segment Analysis by Sales Channel
Continue…
