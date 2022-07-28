Inorganic Pigments Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Inorganic Pigments in global, including the following market information:

Global Inorganic Pigments Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Inorganic Pigments Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Inorganic Pigments companies in 2021 (%)

The global Inorganic Pigments market was valued at 18630 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 21420 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.0% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Pigment Blue 28 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Inorganic Pigments include Ferro Corporation GmbH, The Shepherd Color Company, Sanyam, HCC Group, Tokan Material Technology Co, DyStar, Bayer AG, Rockwood and Atlanta AG and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Inorganic Pigments manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Inorganic Pigments Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Inorganic Pigments Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Pigment Blue 28

Pigment Green 50

Pigment Blue 36

Pigment Yellow 53

Pigment Brown 24

Pigment Yellow 164

Bismuth vanadate 184

Others

Global Inorganic Pigments Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Inorganic Pigments Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Paints & Coatings

Plastics

Constructions

Paper & Specialty

Printing Inks

Others

Global Inorganic Pigments Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Inorganic Pigments Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Inorganic Pigments revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Inorganic Pigments revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Inorganic Pigments sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Inorganic Pigments sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Ferro Corporation GmbH

The Shepherd Color Company

Sanyam

HCC Group

Tokan Material Technology Co

DyStar

Bayer AG

Rockwood

Atlanta AG

Apollo Colors

