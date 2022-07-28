Muconic Acid(CAS 3588-17-8) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Muconic Acid(CAS 3588-17-8) in global, including the following market information:

Global Muconic Acid(CAS 3588-17-8) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Muconic Acid(CAS 3588-17-8) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Muconic Acid(CAS 3588-17-8) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Muconic Acid(CAS 3588-17-8) market was valued at 40 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 48 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.6% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cis, Cis-muconic Acid Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Muconic Acid(CAS 3588-17-8) include Myriant, Amyris, Santa Cruz Biotechnology, Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, TCI, Toronto Research Chemicals, Zhongxing Flavors & Fragrance, Alfa Aesar and Thermo Fisher Scientific and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Muconic Acid(CAS 3588-17-8) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Muconic Acid(CAS 3588-17-8) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Muconic Acid(CAS 3588-17-8) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Cis, Cis-muconic Acid

Cis, Trans-muconic Acid

Trans, Trans-muconic Acid

Global Muconic Acid(CAS 3588-17-8) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Muconic Acid(CAS 3588-17-8) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Carpets & Textiles

Plastics

Others

Global Muconic Acid(CAS 3588-17-8) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Muconic Acid(CAS 3588-17-8) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Muconic Acid(CAS 3588-17-8) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Muconic Acid(CAS 3588-17-8) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Muconic Acid(CAS 3588-17-8) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Muconic Acid(CAS 3588-17-8) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Myriant

Amyris

Santa Cruz Biotechnology

Sigma-Aldrich Corporation

TCI

Toronto Research Chemicals

Zhongxing Flavors & Fragrance

Alfa Aesar

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Dynacare

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Muconic Acid(CAS 3588-17-8) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Muconic Acid(CAS 3588-17-8) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Muconic Acid(CAS 3588-17-8) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Muconic Acid(CAS 3588-17-8) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Muconic Acid(CAS 3588-17-8) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Muconic Acid(CAS 3588-17-8) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Muconic Acid(CAS 3588-17-8) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Muconic Acid(CAS 3588-17-8) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Muconic Acid(CAS 3588-17-8) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Muconic Acid(CAS 3588-17-8) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Muconic Acid(CAS 3588-17-8) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Muconic Acid(CAS 3588-17-8) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Muconic Acid(CAS 3588-17-8) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Muconic Acid(CAS 3588-17-8) Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Muconic Acid(CAS 3588-17-8) Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and T

