Melamine(Cas 108-78-1) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Melamine(Cas 108-78-1) in global, including the following market information:
Global Melamine(Cas 108-78-1) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Melamine(Cas 108-78-1) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Melamine(Cas 108-78-1) companies in 2021 (%)
The global Melamine(Cas 108-78-1) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Particle Size: 99% Below 350 Microns Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Melamine(Cas 108-78-1) include OCI, Borealis, BASF, Grupa Azoty Zaklady Azotowe Pulawy, Methanol Holdings(Trinidad) Limited(MHTL), Qatar Melamine Company(QMC), Nissan Chemical Industries, Henan Zhongyuan Dahua Group Company and INEOS, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Melamine(Cas 108-78-1) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Melamine(Cas 108-78-1) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Melamine(Cas 108-78-1) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Particle Size: 99% Below 350 Microns
Particle Size: 99% Below 180 Microns
Particle Size: 99% Below 60 Microns
Particle Size: 99% Below 40 Microns
Global Melamine(Cas 108-78-1) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Melamine(Cas 108-78-1) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Laminates
Molded Plastics
Coatings
Adhesives
Flame Retardant
Papermaking
Other Applications
Global Melamine(Cas 108-78-1) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Melamine(Cas 108-78-1) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Melamine(Cas 108-78-1) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Melamine(Cas 108-78-1) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Melamine(Cas 108-78-1) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Melamine(Cas 108-78-1) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
OCI
Borealis
BASF
Grupa Azoty Zaklady Azotowe Pulawy
Methanol Holdings(Trinidad) Limited(MHTL)
Qatar Melamine Company(QMC)
Nissan Chemical Industries
Henan Zhongyuan Dahua Group Company
INEOS
Mitsui Chemicals
Shandong Sanhe Chemcals
Oatar Melamine Company
Chongqing Jianfeng
Hexza Corporation
Sichuan Golden Elephant
Xinji Jiuyuan Chemical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Melamine(Cas 108-78-1) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Melamine(Cas 108-78-1) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Melamine(Cas 108-78-1) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Melamine(Cas 108-78-1) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Melamine(Cas 108-78-1) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Melamine(Cas 108-78-1) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Melamine(Cas 108-78-1) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Melamine(Cas 108-78-1) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Melamine(Cas 108-78-1) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Melamine(Cas 108-78-1) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Melamine(Cas 108-78-1) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Melamine(Cas 108-78-1) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Melamine(Cas 108-78-1) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Melamine(Cas 108-78-1) Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Melamine(Cas 108-78-1) Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Melamine(Cas 108-78-1) Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overvi
