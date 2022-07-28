Melamine(Cas 108-78-1) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Melamine(Cas 108-78-1) in global, including the following market information:

Global Melamine(Cas 108-78-1) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Melamine(Cas 108-78-1) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Melamine(Cas 108-78-1) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Melamine(Cas 108-78-1) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Particle Size: 99% Below 350 Microns Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Melamine(Cas 108-78-1) include OCI, Borealis, BASF, Grupa Azoty Zaklady Azotowe Pulawy, Methanol Holdings(Trinidad) Limited(MHTL), Qatar Melamine Company(QMC), Nissan Chemical Industries, Henan Zhongyuan Dahua Group Company and INEOS, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Melamine(Cas 108-78-1) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Melamine(Cas 108-78-1) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Melamine(Cas 108-78-1) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Particle Size: 99% Below 350 Microns

Particle Size: 99% Below 180 Microns

Particle Size: 99% Below 60 Microns

Particle Size: 99% Below 40 Microns

Global Melamine(Cas 108-78-1) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Melamine(Cas 108-78-1) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Laminates

Molded Plastics

Coatings

Adhesives

Flame Retardant

Papermaking

Other Applications

Global Melamine(Cas 108-78-1) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Melamine(Cas 108-78-1) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Melamine(Cas 108-78-1) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Melamine(Cas 108-78-1) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Melamine(Cas 108-78-1) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Melamine(Cas 108-78-1) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

OCI

Borealis

BASF

Grupa Azoty Zaklady Azotowe Pulawy

Methanol Holdings(Trinidad) Limited(MHTL)

Qatar Melamine Company(QMC)

Nissan Chemical Industries

Henan Zhongyuan Dahua Group Company

INEOS

Mitsui Chemicals

Shandong Sanhe Chemcals

Oatar Melamine Company

Chongqing Jianfeng

Hexza Corporation

Sichuan Golden Elephant

Xinji Jiuyuan Chemical

