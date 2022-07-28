Aluminium Distearate Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Aluminium Distearate in global, including the following market information:
Global Aluminium Distearate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Aluminium Distearate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Aluminium Distearate companies in 2021 (%)
The global Aluminium Distearate market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Superior Grade Aluminum Stearate Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Aluminium Distearate include Ataman Kimya, Shanghai Bichain Industrial Chemical, Global Drilling Fluids & Chemicals, Ajay-SQM Group, Schlumberger Limited, MLA Group, Chengdu Kelong Chemical, Nitika Pharma and Norac Additives, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Aluminium Distearate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Aluminium Distearate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Aluminium Distearate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Superior Grade Aluminum Stearate
First Grade Aluminum Stearate
Global Aluminium Distearate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Aluminium Distearate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Cosmetics
Rubber & Plastics
Printing Inks
Others
Global Aluminium Distearate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Aluminium Distearate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Aluminium Distearate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Aluminium Distearate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Aluminium Distearate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Aluminium Distearate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Ataman Kimya
Shanghai Bichain Industrial Chemical
Global Drilling Fluids & Chemicals
Ajay-SQM Group
Schlumberger Limited
MLA Group
Chengdu Kelong Chemical
Nitika Pharma
Norac Additives
Langfang Pengcai Fine Chemical
Deqing Weikang Biotechnology
Tianjin Langhu Technology
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Aluminium Distearate Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Aluminium Distearate Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Aluminium Distearate Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Aluminium Distearate Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Aluminium Distearate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Aluminium Distearate Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Aluminium Distearate Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Aluminium Distearate Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Aluminium Distearate Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Aluminium Distearate Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Aluminium Distearate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Aluminium Distearate Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Aluminium Distearate Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aluminium Distearate Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Aluminium Distearate Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aluminium Distearate Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Glob
