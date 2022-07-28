Direct-to-Metal Coatings (DTMs) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Direct-to-Metal Coatings (DTMs) in global, including the following market information:
Global Direct-to-Metal Coatings (DTMs) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Direct-to-Metal Coatings (DTMs) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Direct-to-Metal Coatings (DTMs) companies in 2021 (%)
The global Direct-to-Metal Coatings (DTMs) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Waterborne Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Direct-to-Metal Coatings (DTMs) include Axalta Coating Systems, Dupont, AkzoNobel, BASF, PPG Industries, Sherwin-Williams, Hempel, Jotun and Covestro, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Direct-to-Metal Coatings (DTMs) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Direct-to-Metal Coatings (DTMs) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Direct-to-Metal Coatings (DTMs) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Waterborne
Solventborne
Global Direct-to-Metal Coatings (DTMs) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Direct-to-Metal Coatings (DTMs) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Oil & Gas
Automotive
Construction
Power Plant
Others
Global Direct-to-Metal Coatings (DTMs) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Direct-to-Metal Coatings (DTMs) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Direct-to-Metal Coatings (DTMs) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Direct-to-Metal Coatings (DTMs) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Direct-to-Metal Coatings (DTMs) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Direct-to-Metal Coatings (DTMs) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Axalta Coating Systems
Dupont
AkzoNobel
BASF
PPG Industries
Sherwin-Williams
Hempel
Jotun
Covestro
Lubrizol Performance Coatings
Hirshfield's
Cloverdale Paint
Duram
Aervoe
Wagon Paints
Indokote
Malchem
Benjamin Moore
Chevron Phillips Chemical
HMG Paints
Mascoat
Rodda Paint
Martin Senour
Triangle Coatings
