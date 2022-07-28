Global Fluorine Gas (F2) Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Fluorine Gas (F2) market was valued at 232.41 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.08% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market Vendors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Fluorine is a chemical element with the symbol F and atomic number 9. It is the lightest halogen and exists as a highly toxic pale yellow diatomic gas at standard conditions. As the most electronegative element, it is extremely reactive, as it reacts with almost all other elements, except for helium and neon.Fluorine is a pale yellow gas with a particularly unpleasant odor. It condenses into a yellow liquid below -188.1 and Yellow crystal at -219.62.

Fluorine is produced by electrolyzing a solution of potassium fluoride in anhydrous hydrogen fluoride. It is used as chemical feedstock for a variety of fluorinated compounds such as sulfur hexafluoride, nitrogen trifluoride, boron trifluoride, tungsten hexafluoride, etc.

Fluorine is used for CVD chamber cleaning in semiconductor, LCD, and solar manufacturing. It can be used either thermally or with plasma due to its low decomposition energy. Fluorine has zero GWP; along with cleaning performance, reduced global warming emissions can be a driver for the use. In 2019, the Top player, Linde, occupied about 58.71% revenue share in global market.

