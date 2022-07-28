2022-2027 Global and Regional Magnetic Powder Cores Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Magnetic Powder Cores market was valued at 499.43 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.52% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

A magnetic core is a piece of magnetic material with a high magnetic permeability used to confine and guide magnetic fields in electrical, electromechanical and magnetic devices such as electromagnets, transformers, electric motors, generators, inductors, magnetic recording heads, and magnetic assemblies.Powder cores differ in chemical composition. Powder cores are pressed with an organic or inorganic binder that is responsible for storage of energy. As the non-magnetic area is distributed in the whole core`s volume and it is not concentrated on a small region, they are called distributed airgap cores. Because of this peculiarity, powder cores are suitable for high direct current inductors (output inductors) and flyback transformers in critical applications. One of the most interesting features of this kind of cores is the smooth and sweet permeability versus direct current curve, that underlines the robustness of this materials against overcurrents. By changing the magnetic to non-magnetic parts ratio, the equivalent relative permeability alters in the range of 10 to 600; some standard values are quite common on the market (for example: 26, 60, 90, 125, 147, 300, 550). For a particular core, the inductance factor (AL) will depend on material, shape and dimensions. Each material, identified by the producer with a code or a commercial name, possesses its own characteristics in terms of permeability, saturation flux, specific losses. They are typically very stable with the temperature and they can be used in critical environment applications. Powder cores are more expensive than ferrite cores, but normally cheaper than amorphous and nanocrystalline ones. In terms of product types, Magnetic Powder Cores can be divided into four types:MPP, Sendust, High Flux and Fe-Si. In 2019, the total market share of Sendust station is the largest, about 32%, and the second is MPP, accounting for about 25% of the total market share. In terms of product application, Magnetic Powder Cores are mainly used for Solar Power, Automotive, Household Appliances, UPS and Wind Power. In 2019, Solar Power accounts for the largest proportion of the total market share, about 24%.

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/157151/global-regional-magnetic-powder-cores-market-2022-2027-388

By Market Verdors:

MAGNETICS

CSC (Changsung Corp.)

POCO Magnetic

Hitachi

Micrometals

TDG

Dongbu Electronic Materials

Zhejiang KEDA Magnetoelectricity (KDM)

Samwha Electronics

DMEGC

Huzhou Careful Magnetism

Nanjing New Conda Magnetic Industrial

By Types:

MPP

Sendust

High Flux

Fe-Si

By Applications:

Solar Power

Automotive

Household Appliances

UPS

Wind Power

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements.

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/157151/global-regional-magnetic-powder-cores-market-2022-2027-388

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global Magnetic Powder Cores Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global Magnetic Powder Cores Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global Magnetic Powder Cores Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global Magnetic Powder Cores Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Magnetic Powder Cores Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Magnetic Powder Cores Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Magnetic Powder Cores (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Magnetic Powder Cores Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global Magnetic Powder Cores Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Magnetic Powder Cores (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Magne

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/157151/global-regional-magnetic-powder-cores-market-2022-2027-388

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/

