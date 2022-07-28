Quartz Glass Fibers Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Quartz Glass Fibers in global, including the following market information:
Global Quartz Glass Fibers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Quartz Glass Fibers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Quartz Glass Fibers companies in 2021 (%)
The global Quartz Glass Fibers market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Alkali Free Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Quartz Glass Fibers include Saint-Gobain Vetrotex, PPG Industries, Johns Manville, AGY Holding Corp, Nippon Electric Glass, Owens Corning, Taishan Fiberglass, CPIC and Jiangsu Jiuding New Material and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Quartz Glass Fibers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Quartz Glass Fibers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Quartz Glass Fibers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Alkali Free
High Alkali
Global Quartz Glass Fibers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Quartz Glass Fibers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Aerospace
Military
Automotives
Others
Global Quartz Glass Fibers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Quartz Glass Fibers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Quartz Glass Fibers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Quartz Glass Fibers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Quartz Glass Fibers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Quartz Glass Fibers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Saint-Gobain Vetrotex
PPG Industries
Johns Manville
AGY Holding Corp
Nippon Electric Glass
Owens Corning
Taishan Fiberglass
CPIC
Jiangsu Jiuding New Material
Jushi Group
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Quartz Glass Fibers Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Quartz Glass Fibers Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Quartz Glass Fibers Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Quartz Glass Fibers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Quartz Glass Fibers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Quartz Glass Fibers Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Quartz Glass Fibers Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Quartz Glass Fibers Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Quartz Glass Fibers Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Quartz Glass Fibers Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Quartz Glass Fibers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Quartz Glass Fibers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Quartz Glass Fibers Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Quartz Glass Fibers Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Quartz Glass Fibers Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Quartz Glass Fibers Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Quartz Glass
