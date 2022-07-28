Ecological Textile Fiber Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Ecological Textile Fiber in global, including the following market information:

Global Ecological Textile Fiber Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Ecological Textile Fiber Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Ecological Textile Fiber companies in 2021 (%)

The global Ecological Textile Fiber market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Organic Fibers Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Ecological Textile Fiber include Lenzing AG, Grasim Industries Limited, Teijin Limited, Wellman Plastics Recycling, US Fibers, David C. Poole Company, Foss Manufacturing Company, Polyfibre Industries and Shanghai Tenbro Bamboo Textile and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Ecological Textile Fiber manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Ecological Textile Fiber Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Ecological Textile Fiber Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Organic Fibers

Recycled Fibers

Regenerated Fibers

Others

Global Ecological Textile Fiber Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Ecological Textile Fiber Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Clothing/Textile

Household & Furnishings

Industrial

Medical

Others

Global Ecological Textile Fiber Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Ecological Textile Fiber Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Ecological Textile Fiber revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Ecological Textile Fiber revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Ecological Textile Fiber sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Ecological Textile Fiber sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Lenzing AG

Grasim Industries Limited

Teijin Limited

Wellman Plastics Recycling

US Fibers

David C. Poole Company

Foss Manufacturing Company

Polyfibre Industries

Shanghai Tenbro Bamboo Textile

Tangshan Sanyou Group Xingda Chemical Fibre

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Ecological Textile Fiber Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Ecological Textile Fiber Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Ecological Textile Fiber Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Ecological Textile Fiber Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Ecological Textile Fiber Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Ecological Textile Fiber Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Ecological Textile Fiber Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Ecological Textile Fiber Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Ecological Textile Fiber Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Ecological Textile Fiber Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Ecological Textile Fiber Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Ecological Textile Fiber Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Ecological Textile Fiber Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ecological Textile Fiber Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Ecological Textile Fiber Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ecological Textile Fiber Companies

4 S

