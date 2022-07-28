Synthetic Graphite Powder Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Synthetic graphite is a man-made substance manufactured by the high temperature processing of amorphous carbon materials. The types of amorphous carbon used as precursors to graphite are many, and can be derived from petroleum, coal, or natural and synthetic organic materials. In some cases graphite can even be manufactured by the direct precipitation of graphitic carbon from pyrolysis of a carbonaceous gas such as acetylene (pyrolytic graphite). One important commonality between all graphite precursors is that they must contain carbon. Graphite is carbon, a specific form of carbon, so it can only be derived from other carbon containing substances.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Synthetic Graphite Powder in global, including the following market information:
Global Synthetic Graphite Powder Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Synthetic Graphite Powder Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Synthetic Graphite Powder companies in 2021 (%)
The global Synthetic Graphite Powder market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
2R Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Synthetic Graphite Powder include Asbury Carbons, China Carbon Graphite Group, Conoco Phillips, Grafitbergbau Kaisersberg, GrafTech International, Graphit Kropfmuhl, Heilongjiang Aoyu Graphite Group, Hitachi Chemical and Nacional De Grafito, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Synthetic Graphite Powder manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Synthetic Graphite Powder Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Synthetic Graphite Powder Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
2R Type
3H Type
Other
Global Synthetic Graphite Powder Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Synthetic Graphite Powder Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Batteries
Carbon Brush
Conductive Coating
Refractory
Other
Global Synthetic Graphite Powder Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Synthetic Graphite Powder Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Synthetic Graphite Powder revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Synthetic Graphite Powder revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Synthetic Graphite Powder sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Synthetic Graphite Powder sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Asbury Carbons
China Carbon Graphite Group
Conoco Phillips
Grafitbergbau Kaisersberg
GrafTech International
Graphit Kropfmuhl
Heilongjiang Aoyu Graphite Group
Hitachi Chemical
Nacional De Grafito
Nippon Carbon
Nippon Graphite Industries
SEC Carbon
SGL Carbon Group
Showa Denko Carbon
Skaland Graphite
Superior Graphite
Timcal
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Synthetic Graphite Powder Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Synthetic Graphite Powder Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Synthetic Graphite Powder Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Synthetic Graphite Powder Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Synthetic Graphite Powder Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Synthetic Graphite Powder Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Synthetic Graphite Powder Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Synthetic Graphite Powder Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Synthetic Graphite Powder Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Synthetic Graphite Powder Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Synthetic Graphite Powder Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Synthetic Graphite Powder Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Synthetic Graphite Powder Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Synthetic Graphite Powder Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Synthetic Graphite Powder Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Synthetic Graphite Powde
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/