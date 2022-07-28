Synthetic Graphite Powder Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Synthetic graphite is a man-made substance manufactured by the high temperature processing of amorphous carbon materials. The types of amorphous carbon used as precursors to graphite are many, and can be derived from petroleum, coal, or natural and synthetic organic materials. In some cases graphite can even be manufactured by the direct precipitation of graphitic carbon from pyrolysis of a carbonaceous gas such as acetylene (pyrolytic graphite). One important commonality between all graphite precursors is that they must contain carbon. Graphite is carbon, a specific form of carbon, so it can only be derived from other carbon containing substances.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Synthetic Graphite Powder in global, including the following market information:

Global Synthetic Graphite Powder Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Synthetic Graphite Powder Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Synthetic Graphite Powder companies in 2021 (%)

The global Synthetic Graphite Powder market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

2R Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Synthetic Graphite Powder include Asbury Carbons, China Carbon Graphite Group, Conoco Phillips, Grafitbergbau Kaisersberg, GrafTech International, Graphit Kropfmuhl, Heilongjiang Aoyu Graphite Group, Hitachi Chemical and Nacional De Grafito, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Synthetic Graphite Powder manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Synthetic Graphite Powder Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Synthetic Graphite Powder Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

2R Type

3H Type

Other

Global Synthetic Graphite Powder Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Synthetic Graphite Powder Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Batteries

Carbon Brush

Conductive Coating

Refractory

Other

Global Synthetic Graphite Powder Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Synthetic Graphite Powder Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Synthetic Graphite Powder revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Synthetic Graphite Powder revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Synthetic Graphite Powder sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Synthetic Graphite Powder sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Asbury Carbons

China Carbon Graphite Group

Conoco Phillips

Grafitbergbau Kaisersberg

GrafTech International

Graphit Kropfmuhl

Heilongjiang Aoyu Graphite Group

Hitachi Chemical

Nacional De Grafito

Nippon Carbon

Nippon Graphite Industries

SEC Carbon

SGL Carbon Group

Showa Denko Carbon

Skaland Graphite

Superior Graphite

Timcal

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Synthetic Graphite Powder Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Synthetic Graphite Powder Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Synthetic Graphite Powder Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Synthetic Graphite Powder Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Synthetic Graphite Powder Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Synthetic Graphite Powder Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Synthetic Graphite Powder Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Synthetic Graphite Powder Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Synthetic Graphite Powder Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Synthetic Graphite Powder Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Synthetic Graphite Powder Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Synthetic Graphite Powder Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Synthetic Graphite Powder Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Synthetic Graphite Powder Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Synthetic Graphite Powder Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Synthetic Graphite Powde

