Appliance Adhesives Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Appliance Adhesives can be used in dishwashers, cookers, ovens, washing machines, tumble dryers etc products.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Appliance Adhesives in global, including the following market information:

Global Appliance Adhesives Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Appliance Adhesives Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Appliance Adhesives companies in 2021 (%)

The global Appliance Adhesives market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Rubber Adhesive Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Appliance Adhesives include Dow Corning, H.B. Fuller, 3M, Bostik (Arkema), Henkel, Master Bond Inc, ThreeBond, Sika and Shanghai Beginor Polymer Material Company Co. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Appliance Adhesives manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Appliance Adhesives Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Appliance Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Rubber Adhesive

Acrylic Adhesive

Silicone Adhesive

Urethane Adhesive

Others

Global Appliance Adhesives Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Appliance Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Refrigerators

Washing Machines

Dishwashers

Cookers

Ovens

Tumble Dryers

Others

Global Appliance Adhesives Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Appliance Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Appliance Adhesives revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Appliance Adhesives revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Appliance Adhesives sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Appliance Adhesives sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Dow Corning

H.B. Fuller

3M

Bostik (Arkema)

Henkel

Master Bond Inc

ThreeBond

Sika

Shanghai Beginor Polymer Material Company Co

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Appliance Adhesives Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Appliance Adhesives Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Appliance Adhesives Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Appliance Adhesives Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Appliance Adhesives Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Appliance Adhesives Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Appliance Adhesives Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Appliance Adhesives Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Appliance Adhesives Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Appliance Adhesives Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Appliance Adhesives Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Appliance Adhesives Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Appliance Adhesives Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Appliance Adhesives Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Appliance Adhesives Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Appliance Adhesives Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Appliance Adh

