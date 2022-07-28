Appliance Adhesives Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Appliance Adhesives can be used in dishwashers, cookers, ovens, washing machines, tumble dryers etc products.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Appliance Adhesives in global, including the following market information:
Global Appliance Adhesives Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Appliance Adhesives Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Appliance Adhesives companies in 2021 (%)
The global Appliance Adhesives market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Rubber Adhesive Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Appliance Adhesives include Dow Corning, H.B. Fuller, 3M, Bostik (Arkema), Henkel, Master Bond Inc, ThreeBond, Sika and Shanghai Beginor Polymer Material Company Co. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Appliance Adhesives manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Appliance Adhesives Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Appliance Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Rubber Adhesive
Acrylic Adhesive
Silicone Adhesive
Urethane Adhesive
Others
Global Appliance Adhesives Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Appliance Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Refrigerators
Washing Machines
Dishwashers
Cookers
Ovens
Tumble Dryers
Others
Global Appliance Adhesives Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Appliance Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Appliance Adhesives revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Appliance Adhesives revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Appliance Adhesives sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Appliance Adhesives sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Dow Corning
H.B. Fuller
3M
Bostik (Arkema)
Henkel
Master Bond Inc
ThreeBond
Sika
Shanghai Beginor Polymer Material Company Co
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Appliance Adhesives Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Appliance Adhesives Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Appliance Adhesives Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Appliance Adhesives Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Appliance Adhesives Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Appliance Adhesives Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Appliance Adhesives Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Appliance Adhesives Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Appliance Adhesives Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Appliance Adhesives Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Appliance Adhesives Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Appliance Adhesives Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Appliance Adhesives Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Appliance Adhesives Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Appliance Adhesives Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Appliance Adhesives Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Appliance Adh
