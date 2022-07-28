Fir Needle Oil Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Fir Needle Oil in global, including the following market information:

Global Fir Needle Oil Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Fir Needle Oil Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Fir Needle Oil companies in 2021 (%)

The global Fir Needle Oil market was valued at 43 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 75 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Abies sibirica Ledeb Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Fir Needle Oil include Kluber Lubrication, Ungerer & Company, BETEN International, Lazurit Company, BIOLANDES Story and Yafaherbs, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

we surveyed the Fir Needle Oil manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Fir Needle Oil Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Fir Needle Oil Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Abies sibirica Ledeb

A balsamea L Mill

Others

Global Fir Needle Oil Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Fir Needle Oil Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Consumer Goods

Food & Beeverage

Others

Global Fir Needle Oil Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Fir Needle Oil Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Fir Needle Oil revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Fir Needle Oil revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Fir Needle Oil sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Fir Needle Oil sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Kluber Lubrication

Ungerer & Company

BETEN International

Lazurit Company

BIOLANDES Story

Yafaherbs

