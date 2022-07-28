Mustard Oil Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Mustard oil is extracted from mustard seeds, often have a pungent taste with irritating aroma. There are three varieties of mustard oil available in market includes B. nigra (black mustard), B. juncea (brown mustard), and B. hirta (white mustard). Traditionally a preferred oil for cooking, it is also used in different applications like aromatherapy, pharmaceuticals, & soaps, etc. It is extracted from two process includes pressing the seeds used as cooking oil due to presence of fatty oil and grinding of seed, processing it with water, and the filtered by distillation process. Second method of extracting produce a light pungent oil used for other therapeutic segments as essential oil. It is used in aromatherapy to stimulate the sweat glands and for its benefits on skin.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Mustard Oil in global, including the following market information:

Global Mustard Oil Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Mustard Oil Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Mustard Oil companies in 2021 (%)

The global Mustard Oil market was valued at 38 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 46 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Black Mustard Oil Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Mustard Oil include Cargill Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Adani Wilmar Limited, Taj Agro Products, Emami Agro Ltd., K S Oils, Saloni Mustard oil, Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Pvt. Ltd. and Ambuja Agro Industries Ltd, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Mustard Oil manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Mustard Oil Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Mustard Oil Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Black Mustard Oil

Brown Mustard Oil

White Mustard Oil

Global Mustard Oil Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Mustard Oil Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Cooking

Aromatherapy

Pharmaceuticals

Soaps

Others

Global Mustard Oil Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Mustard Oil Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Mustard Oil revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Mustard Oil revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Mustard Oil sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Mustard Oil sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Cargill Incorporated

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Adani Wilmar Limited

Taj Agro Products

Emami Agro Ltd.

K S Oils

Saloni Mustard oil

Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Pvt. Ltd.

Ambuja Agro Industries Ltd

Aditi Health Oils

Bansal Oil Mill Limited

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Mustard Oil Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Mustard Oil Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Mustard Oil Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Mustard Oil Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Mustard Oil Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Mustard Oil Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Mustard Oil Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Mustard Oil Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Mustard Oil Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Mustard Oil Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Mustard Oil Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Mustard Oil Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Mustard Oil Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Mustard Oil Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Mustard Oil Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Mustard Oil Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Mustard Oil Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Black Mustard Oil

4.1.3 Brown Mustard Oil

4.1.4 White Mustard Oil

