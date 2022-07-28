Global At-Home Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global At-Home Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing market was valued at 41.88 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 10.31% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

The at-home DOA testing market has been categorized into rapid DOA test kits and breath analyzers.The market is mainly driven by the increased production and trade of illicit drugs worldwide, growing use of illicit drugs amongst teenagers, and initiatives by government organizations to reduce the level of drug abuse.

By Market Verdors:

UCP Biosciences

Orient New Life Medical

Express Diagnostics Int`l

Assure Tech (Hangzhou)

Psychemedics Corporation

Confirm BioSciences

Phamatech

Home Health (U.K.) Ltd.

Quest Products

By Types:

Test Cups

Test Dip Cards

Test Strips

By Applications:

Urine

Saliva

Hair

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by At-Home Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global At-Home Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Test Cups

1.4.3 Test Dip Cards

1.4.4 Test Strips

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global At-Home Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Urine

1.5.3 Saliva

1.5.4 Hair

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global At-Home Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing Market

1.8.1 Global At-Home Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global At-Home Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global At-Home Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global At-Home Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers At-Home Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global At-Home Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing Sales Volume Market Share by Reg

