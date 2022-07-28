Global Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) (EVOH Resin) Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) (EVOH Resin) market was valued at 83.82 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.44% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Ethylene-Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer, short as EVOH, is thermoplastic polymer. EVOH resin, with outstanding gas barrier properties, is one of the three major barrier resins. EVOH resin is widely used in Food packaging and non-food packaging industry.Ethylene-vinyl alcohol copolymer or EVOH is a flexible, crystal clear, and glossy thermoplastic copolymer with excellent flex-crack resistance, and very high resistance to hydrocarbons, oils and organic solvents.

It also has some of the best barrier properties to gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, and carbon dioxide making it especially suited for packaging of food, drugs, cosmetics, and other perishable or delicate products to extend shelf life.

The technical barriers of EVOH are very high which results in the industry highly concentrated. There are only three manufacturers for the time being, Kuraray, Nippon Gohsei, Chang Chun Petrochemical. And due to the plant distribution characteristic, five bases, USA, UK, Belgium, Japan and Taiwan, are catering to all of the EVOH resin demand around the world.

