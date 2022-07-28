Polyvinyl Chloride Decking Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Polyvinyl Chloride Decking in global, including the following market information:

Global Polyvinyl Chloride Decking Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Polyvinyl Chloride Decking Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Polyvinyl Chloride Decking companies in 2021 (%)

The global Polyvinyl Chloride Decking market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Capped composite Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Polyvinyl Chloride Decking include Azek Building Products, Cardinal Building Products, UPM Kymmene, Universal Forest Products, Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies, Fiberon, Tamko Building Products, Certainteed Corporation and Duralife Decking and Railing Systems and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Polyvinyl Chloride Decking manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Polyvinyl Chloride Decking Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Polyvinyl Chloride Decking Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Capped composite

Uncapped composite

Global Polyvinyl Chloride Decking Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Polyvinyl Chloride Decking Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Residential

Non-residential

Global Polyvinyl Chloride Decking Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Polyvinyl Chloride Decking Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Polyvinyl Chloride Decking revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Polyvinyl Chloride Decking revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Polyvinyl Chloride Decking sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Polyvinyl Chloride Decking sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Azek Building Products

Cardinal Building Products

UPM Kymmene

Universal Forest Products

Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies

Fiberon

Tamko Building Products

Certainteed Corporation

Duralife Decking and Railing Systems

Green Bay Decking

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Polyvinyl Chloride Decking Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Polyvinyl Chloride Decking Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Polyvinyl Chloride Decking Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Polyvinyl Chloride Decking Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Polyvinyl Chloride Decking Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Polyvinyl Chloride Decking Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Polyvinyl Chloride Decking Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Polyvinyl Chloride Decking Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Polyvinyl Chloride Decking Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Polyvinyl Chloride Decking Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Polyvinyl Chloride Decking Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Polyvinyl Chloride Decking Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Polyvinyl Chloride Decking Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polyvinyl Chloride Decking Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Polyvinyl Chloride Decking Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polyvinyl

