Isocyanatoethyl Methacrylate Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Isocyanatoethyl Methacrylate is a highly toxic liquid which, if inhaled, may be fatal by absorption through the skin or by oral consumption, and is mainly used as a crosslinking agent in the production of synthetic resins.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Isocyanatoethyl Methacrylate in global, including the following market information:

Global Isocyanatoethyl Methacrylate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Isocyanatoethyl Methacrylate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Isocyanatoethyl Methacrylate companies in 2021 (%)

The global Isocyanatoethyl Methacrylate market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Powder Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Isocyanatoethyl Methacrylate include DowDuPont, BASF, Guangzhou Qianlian Chemical, Jin Dun Chemical, SCFC Chemical, Synetechem and Showa Denko Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Isocyanatoethyl Methacrylate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Isocyanatoethyl Methacrylate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Isocyanatoethyl Methacrylate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Powder

Liquid

Global Isocyanatoethyl Methacrylate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Isocyanatoethyl Methacrylate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Viscose Resin

Coating Crosslinker

Others

Global Isocyanatoethyl Methacrylate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Isocyanatoethyl Methacrylate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Isocyanatoethyl Methacrylate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Isocyanatoethyl Methacrylate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Isocyanatoethyl Methacrylate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Isocyanatoethyl Methacrylate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

DowDuPont

BASF

Guangzhou Qianlian Chemical

Jin Dun Chemical

SCFC Chemical

Synetechem

Showa Denko Group

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Isocyanatoethyl Methacrylate Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Isocyanatoethyl Methacrylate Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Isocyanatoethyl Methacrylate Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Isocyanatoethyl Methacrylate Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Isocyanatoethyl Methacrylate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Isocyanatoethyl Methacrylate Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Isocyanatoethyl Methacrylate Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Isocyanatoethyl Methacrylate Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Isocyanatoethyl Methacrylate Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Isocyanatoethyl Methacrylate Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Isocyanatoethyl Methacrylate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Isocyanatoethyl Methacrylate Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Isocyanatoethyl Methacrylate Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Isocyanatoethyl Methacrylate Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Isocyanatoethyl Methacrylate Companies

3.8.2 List of Glob

