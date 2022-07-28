Isocyanatoethyl Methacrylate Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Isocyanatoethyl Methacrylate is a highly toxic liquid which, if inhaled, may be fatal by absorption through the skin or by oral consumption, and is mainly used as a crosslinking agent in the production of synthetic resins.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Isocyanatoethyl Methacrylate in global, including the following market information:
Global Isocyanatoethyl Methacrylate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Isocyanatoethyl Methacrylate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Isocyanatoethyl Methacrylate companies in 2021 (%)
The global Isocyanatoethyl Methacrylate market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Powder Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Isocyanatoethyl Methacrylate include DowDuPont, BASF, Guangzhou Qianlian Chemical, Jin Dun Chemical, SCFC Chemical, Synetechem and Showa Denko Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Isocyanatoethyl Methacrylate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Isocyanatoethyl Methacrylate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Isocyanatoethyl Methacrylate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Powder
Liquid
Global Isocyanatoethyl Methacrylate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Isocyanatoethyl Methacrylate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Viscose Resin
Coating Crosslinker
Others
Global Isocyanatoethyl Methacrylate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Isocyanatoethyl Methacrylate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Isocyanatoethyl Methacrylate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Isocyanatoethyl Methacrylate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Isocyanatoethyl Methacrylate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Isocyanatoethyl Methacrylate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
DowDuPont
BASF
Guangzhou Qianlian Chemical
Jin Dun Chemical
SCFC Chemical
Synetechem
Showa Denko Group
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Isocyanatoethyl Methacrylate Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Isocyanatoethyl Methacrylate Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Isocyanatoethyl Methacrylate Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Isocyanatoethyl Methacrylate Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Isocyanatoethyl Methacrylate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Isocyanatoethyl Methacrylate Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Isocyanatoethyl Methacrylate Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Isocyanatoethyl Methacrylate Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Isocyanatoethyl Methacrylate Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Isocyanatoethyl Methacrylate Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Isocyanatoethyl Methacrylate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Isocyanatoethyl Methacrylate Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Isocyanatoethyl Methacrylate Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Isocyanatoethyl Methacrylate Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Isocyanatoethyl Methacrylate Companies
3.8.2 List of Glob
