Automated Truck Loading Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Automated Truck Loading Systems – ATLS has been commonly used in the material handling industry to refer to the automation of loading or unloading trucks and trailers with product either on or without pallets, slip sheets, racks, containers, using several different types of automated guided vehicle systems (AGV) or engineered conveyor belt systems that are integrated into vehicles, automating the shipping / receiving and logistics operations.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automated Truck Loading in global, including the following market information:

Global Automated Truck Loading Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Automated Truck Loading Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)

Global top five Automated Truck Loading companies in 2021 (%)

The global Automated Truck Loading market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Belt Conveyor Systems Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Automated Truck Loading include Actiw, HAVER & BOECKER, Joloda International, Secon Components, The Heico Companies (Ancra Systems), Automatic truck loading system ATLS, BEUMER Group, Cargo Floor and Euroimpianti, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Automated Truck Loading manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Automated Truck Loading Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Automated Truck Loading Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Belt Conveyor Systems

Roller Track Systems

Chain Conveyor Systems

Slat Conveyor Systems

Skate Loader Systems

Global Automated Truck Loading Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Automated Truck Loading Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Logistics and Transportation Industry

Food and Beverage Industry

Paper Industry

Automotive Industry

Air Freight Industry

Cement Industry

Global Automated Truck Loading Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Automated Truck Loading Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Automated Truck Loading revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Automated Truck Loading revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Automated Truck Loading sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)

Key companies Automated Truck Loading sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Actiw

HAVER & BOECKER

Joloda International

Secon Components

The Heico Companies (Ancra Systems)

Automatic truck loading system ATLS

BEUMER Group

Cargo Floor

Euroimpianti

FLSmidth Ventomatic

GEBHARDT F?rdertechnik

Integrated Systems Design

Maschinenfabrik M?llers

VDL Systems

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Automated Truck Loading Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Automated Truck Loading Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Automated Truck Loading Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Automated Truck Loading Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Automated Truck Loading Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Automated Truck Loading Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Automated Truck Loading Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Automated Truck Loading Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Automated Truck Loading Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Automated Truck Loading Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Automated Truck Loading Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automated Truck Loading Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Automated Truck Loading Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automated Truck Loading Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Automated Truck Loading Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automated Truck Loading Companies

4 Sights by Product

