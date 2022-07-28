2022-2027 Global and Regional Sodium Aluminate Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Sodium Aluminate market was valued at 220.85 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 1.47% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Sodium aluminate is a kind of inorganic compound and an important chemical commodity. The existing forms include solid and liquid. Sodium aluminate has broad range of uses. Major applications include use in water and wastewater treatment applications, in papermaking, surface treatment in titanium dioxide manufacturing applications, as a raw material in zeolite and catalyst manufacturing, and as additives in cement and concrete, etc.The technical barriers of sodium aluminate are relatively low, resulting in low level concentration degree. The manufacturing bases scatter around the world, mainly concentrating in China, Finland and USA. The key companies in sodium aluminate market include Kemira, GEO, Usalco, Lier Chemical, Tongjie Chemical, Hangzhou Yunhe, Holland Company, Nordisk Aluminat, and Carus Group.

By Market Verdors:

Kemira

GEO

Usalco

Lier Chemical

Tongjie Chemical

Hangzhou Yunhe

Holland Company

Nordisk Aluminat

Carus Group

GAC Chemical

Coogee Chemicals

ICL Performance Products

Alumina

Dequachim

By Types:

Solid Sodium Aluminate

Liquid Sodium Aluminate

By Applications:

Paper Industry

Water Treatment

Cement Additives

Titanium Dioxide Industry

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global Sodium Aluminate Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global Sodium Aluminate Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global Sodium Aluminate Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global Sodium Aluminate Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Sodium Aluminate Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Sodium Aluminate Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Sodium Aluminate (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Sodium Aluminate Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global Sodium Aluminate Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Sodium Aluminate (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Sodium Aluminate Consumption and Market Share by Applic

