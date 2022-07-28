Off-Highway Vehicle (OHV) Telematics Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Telematics is a method of monitoring a vehicle. By combining a GPS system with on-board diagnostics it's possible to record ? and map ? exactly where a car is and how fast it's traveling, and cross reference that with how a car is behaving internally.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Off-Highway Vehicle (OHV) Telematics in global, including the following market information:
Global Off-Highway Vehicle (OHV) Telematics Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Off-Highway Vehicle (OHV) Telematics Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Off-Highway Vehicle (OHV) Telematics companies in 2021 (%)
The global Off-Highway Vehicle (OHV) Telematics market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Cellular-Based OHV Telematics Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Off-Highway Vehicle (OHV) Telematics include CalAmp, Caterpillar, CNH Industrial, Intellicar Telematics, JCB, MiX Telematics, Omnitracs, ORBCOMM and Stoneridge, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Off-Highway Vehicle (OHV) Telematics manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Off-Highway Vehicle (OHV) Telematics Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Off-Highway Vehicle (OHV) Telematics Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Cellular-Based OHV Telematics
Satellite-Based OHV Telematics
Global Off-Highway Vehicle (OHV) Telematics Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Off-Highway Vehicle (OHV) Telematics Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Construction Industry
Agriculture Industry
Mining Industry
Others
Global Off-Highway Vehicle (OHV) Telematics Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Off-Highway Vehicle (OHV) Telematics Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Off-Highway Vehicle (OHV) Telematics revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Off-Highway Vehicle (OHV) Telematics revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Off-Highway Vehicle (OHV) Telematics sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Off-Highway Vehicle (OHV) Telematics sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
CalAmp
Caterpillar
CNH Industrial
Intellicar Telematics
JCB
MiX Telematics
Omnitracs
ORBCOMM
Stoneridge
Topcon Positioning Systems
Teletrac Navman
Trackunit
Verizon Connect
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Off-Highway Vehicle (OHV) Telematics Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Off-Highway Vehicle (OHV) Telematics Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Off-Highway Vehicle (OHV) Telematics Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Off-Highway Vehicle (OHV) Telematics Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Off-Highway Vehicle (OHV) Telematics Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Off-Highway Vehicle (OHV) Telematics Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Off-Highway Vehicle (OHV) Telematics Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Off-Highway Vehicle (OHV) Telematics Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Off-Highway Vehicle (OHV) Telematics Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Off-Highway Vehicle (OHV) Telematics Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Off-Highway Vehicle (OHV) Telematics Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Off-Highway Vehicle (OHV) Telematics Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Off-Highway Vehicle (OHV) Telematics Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Off-Highway Vehicle (OHV) Telematics Players in Globa
