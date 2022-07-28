4,4?-Dipyridyl Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

4,4?-Dipyridyl (BPY) is an organic linker mainly used in the preparation of coordination polymers. It is a pyridine derivative in which pyridyl groups can rotate along the carbon-carbon structure. It can be used as a catalyst for photoelectrochemical reduction.

This report contains market size and forecasts of 4,4?-Dipyridyl in global, including the following market information:

Global 4,4?-Dipyridyl Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global 4,4?-Dipyridyl Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five 4,4?-Dipyridyl companies in 2021 (%)

The global 4,4?-Dipyridyl market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

98% Purity Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of 4,4?-Dipyridyl include Lier Chemical, Shanghai Bojing Chemical, Jiangyin Ligang 2nd Chemical, Changzhou CIMC Chemical and Jinan Great Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the 4,4?-Dipyridyl manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global 4,4?-Dipyridyl Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global 4,4?-Dipyridyl Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

98% Purity

99% Purity

Global 4,4?-Dipyridyl Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global 4,4?-Dipyridyl Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Industrial Reagent

Organic Synthesis

Pharmaceutical intermediates

Global 4,4?-Dipyridyl Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global 4,4?-Dipyridyl Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies 4,4?-Dipyridyl revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies 4,4?-Dipyridyl revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies 4,4?-Dipyridyl sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies 4,4?-Dipyridyl sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Lier Chemical

Shanghai Bojing Chemical

Jiangyin Ligang 2nd Chemical

Changzhou CIMC Chemical

Jinan Great Chemical

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 4,4?-Dipyridyl Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global 4,4?-Dipyridyl Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global 4,4?-Dipyridyl Overall Market Size

2.1 Global 4,4?-Dipyridyl Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global 4,4?-Dipyridyl Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global 4,4?-Dipyridyl Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top 4,4?-Dipyridyl Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global 4,4?-Dipyridyl Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global 4,4?-Dipyridyl Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global 4,4?-Dipyridyl Sales by Companies

3.5 Global 4,4?-Dipyridyl Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 4,4?-Dipyridyl Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers 4,4?-Dipyridyl Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 4,4?-Dipyridyl Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 4,4?-Dipyridyl Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 4,4?-Dipyridyl Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global 4,4?-Dipyridyl Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 98% Purity

4.1.3 99%

