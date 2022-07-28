Automobile High-strength Steel Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automobile High-strength Steel in global, including the following market information:

Global Automobile High-strength Steel Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Automobile High-strength Steel Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Automobile High-strength Steel companies in 2021 (%)

The global Automobile High-strength Steel market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Dual Phase Steels Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Automobile High-strength Steel include Swedish Steel?SSAB?, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal, ThyssenKrupp, ArcelorMittal, Baosteel Group, Kobe Steel, POSCO, Ansteel and BX STEEl and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Automobile High-strength Steel manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Automobile High-strength Steel Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Automobile High-strength Steel Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Dual Phase Steels

Complex Phase Steels

Transformation Induced Plasticity Steels

Martensitic Steels

Quenching and Partitioning Steels

Twinning Induced Plasticity Steels

Press Hardening/Boron Steels

Global Automobile High-strength Steel Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Automobile High-strength Steel Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

A Pillar

B Pillar

Reinforced Sill

Roof Cross-Rail

Longeron Assembles

Door Panel

Trunk Lid

Others

Global Automobile High-strength Steel Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Automobile High-strength Steel Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Automobile High-strength Steel revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Automobile High-strength Steel revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Automobile High-strength Steel sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Automobile High-strength Steel sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Swedish Steel?SSAB?

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal

ThyssenKrupp

ArcelorMittal

Baosteel Group

Kobe Steel

POSCO

Ansteel

BX STEEl

Shougang Group

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Automobile High-strength Steel Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Automobile High-strength Steel Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Automobile High-strength Steel Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Automobile High-strength Steel Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Automobile High-strength Steel Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Automobile High-strength Steel Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Automobile High-strength Steel Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Automobile High-strength Steel Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Automobile High-strength Steel Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Automobile High-strength Steel Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Automobile High-strength Steel Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automobile High-strength Steel Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Automobile High-strength Steel Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automobile High-strength Steel Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Automobile High-strength Steel Compani

