Anhydrous Caustic Soda Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Sodium hydroxide, also known as lye and caustic soda,[1][2] is an inorganic compound with the formula NaOH. It is a white solid ionic compound consisting of sodium cations Na+ and hydroxide anions OH?.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Anhydrous Caustic Soda in global, including the following market information:
Global Anhydrous Caustic Soda Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Anhydrous Caustic Soda Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Anhydrous Caustic Soda companies in 2021 (%)
The global Anhydrous Caustic Soda market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Caustic Soda Flake Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Anhydrous Caustic Soda include DowDuPont, Occidental Petroleum, Westlake Chemical, Olin Corporation, Formosa Plastics Corporation, Tosoh, Inovyn, AGC Chemicals and Covestro, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Anhydrous Caustic Soda manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Anhydrous Caustic Soda Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Anhydrous Caustic Soda Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Caustic Soda Flake
Caustic Soda Particle
Global Anhydrous Caustic Soda Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Anhydrous Caustic Soda Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Pulp and Paper
Textiles
Soap and Detergents
Bleach
Petroleum Products
Aluminum Production
Chemical Products
Global Anhydrous Caustic Soda Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Anhydrous Caustic Soda Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Anhydrous Caustic Soda revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Anhydrous Caustic Soda revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Anhydrous Caustic Soda sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Anhydrous Caustic Soda sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
DowDuPont
Occidental Petroleum
Westlake Chemical
Olin Corporation
Formosa Plastics Corporation
Tosoh
Inovyn
AGC Chemicals
Covestro
Shin-Etsu Chemical
AkzoNobel
Hanwha Chemical
Solvay
LG Chemical
Tokuyama Corp
SABIC
Kemira
BASF
Aditya Birla Chemicals
Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Limited(GACL)
Anhydrous Caustic Soda
Sanmar Group
Unipar Carbocloro
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Anhydrous Caustic Soda Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Anhydrous Caustic Soda Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Anhydrous Caustic Soda Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Anhydrous Caustic Soda Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Anhydrous Caustic Soda Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Anhydrous Caustic Soda Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Anhydrous Caustic Soda Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Anhydrous Caustic Soda Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Anhydrous Caustic Soda Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Anhydrous Caustic Soda Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Anhydrous Caustic Soda Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Anhydrous Caustic Soda Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Anhydrous Caustic Soda Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Anhydrous Caustic Soda Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Anhydrous Caustic Soda Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Anhydrous Caustic Soda Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overvi
