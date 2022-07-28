Automotive Aluminum Wheel Market Research Report

The global Automotive Aluminum Wheel market was valued at 139.6 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 1.66% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Automotive Aluminum Wheel is made by the aluminum alloy. The aluminum wheel usually has better heat conduction and the weight is also lighter than the steel wheel. The aluminum alloy has relative smaller strength than the steel wheel, so it is applied in the passenger vehicle more than commercial vehicle.In the next few years, Aluminum Wheel industry will maintain increasing at a relatively high growth rate. Investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field. The classification of Aluminum Wheel includes Casting, Forging and Other. The proportion of Casting in 2016 is about 84.29%. Cast wheels are cheaper than forged wheels, which are lighter and stronger. Aluminum Wheel are widely used in Passenger Vehicle and Commercial Vehicle. The more than half of Aluminum Wheel is used in Passenger Vehicle, and the sales proportion in 2016 is about 95.80%. China and Europe is the main consumption places, with a consumption market share nearly 26.85% and 25.74% in 2016. Other regions also enjoy the major market share in global region. In the future, the aluminum wheel will have a good future; the price fluctuation has relationship with the raw material. The technology will more mature and the monopoly phenomenon will be weaken. The installed rate in the commercial vehicle will increase.

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.enrmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7170290/global-automotive-aluminum-wheel-2022-37

By Market Verdors:

Borbet (Germany)

CITIC Dicastal (China)

Ronal Wheels (Switzerland)

Alcoa (US)

Superior Industries (US)

Iochpe-Maxion (Brazil)

Uniwheel Group (Germany)

Wanfeng Auto (China)

Lizhong Group (China)

Enkei Wheels (Japan)

Accuride (US)

YHI International Limited (Singapore)

Topy Group (Japan)

Kunshan Liufeng (China)

Zhejiang Jinfei (China)

Yueling Wheels (China)

Zhongnan Aluminum Wheels (China)

Anchi Aluminum Wheel (China)

Guangdong Dcenti Auto-Parts (China

By Types:

Cast Wheels

Forged Wheels

By Applications:

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements.

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.enrmarketresearch.com/global-automotive-aluminum-wheel-2022-37-7170290

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global Automotive Aluminum Wheel Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global Automotive Aluminum Wheel Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global Automotive Aluminum Wheel Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global Automotive Aluminum Wheel Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Automotive Aluminum Wheel Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Automotive Aluminum Wheel Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Automotive Aluminum Wheel (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Automotive Aluminum Wheel Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global Automotive Aluminum Wheel Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Automotive Aluminum Wheel (Volume and Valu

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.enrmarketresearch.com/global-automotive-aluminum-wheel-2022-37-7170290

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.enrmarketresearch.com/

Similar Reports: 2022-2027 Global and Regional Automotive Aluminum Wheel Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

