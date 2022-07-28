Modacrylic Fiber Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of Modacrylic Fiber in global, including the following market information:

Global Modacrylic Fiber Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global Modacrylic Fiber Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K MT)

Global top five Modacrylic Fiber companies in 2020 (%)

The global Modacrylic Fiber market was valued at 558.3 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 613.7 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 2.4% during the forecast period.

We surveyed the Modacrylic Fiber manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Modacrylic Fiber Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Modacrylic Fiber Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

Medical Grade

Industrial Grade

Global Modacrylic Fiber Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Modacrylic Fiber Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Industrial Fabrics

Clothing

Filter Filler

Other

Global Modacrylic Fiber Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Modacrylic Fiber Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Modacrylic Fiber revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Modacrylic Fiber revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)

Key companies Modacrylic Fiber sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Modacrylic Fiber sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

AKSA

Dralon

Aditya Birla Group

Exlan

Mitsubishi Rayon Group

Taekwang

Formosa Plastics Corporation

Tong-Hwa Synthetic Fiber

Kaltex Fibers

Toray

DOLAN

SDF Group

Yousuf Dewan

Pasupati Acrylon

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Modacrylic Fiber Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Modacrylic Fiber Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Modacrylic Fiber Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Modacrylic Fiber Market Size: 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Modacrylic Fiber Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027

2.3 Global Modacrylic Fiber Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Modacrylic Fiber Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Modacrylic Fiber Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Modacrylic Fiber Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Modacrylic Fiber Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Modacrylic Fiber Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Modacrylic Fiber Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020

3.7 Global Manufacturers Modacrylic Fiber Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Modacrylic Fiber Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Modacrylic Fiber Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Modacrylic Fiber Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Modacrylic Fiber Market Size Markets, 2021 & 20

