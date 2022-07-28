Electrical Steel Laminations Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Electrical Steel Laminations in global, including the following market information:
Global Electrical Steel Laminations Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Electrical Steel Laminations Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Electrical Steel Laminations companies in 2021 (%)
The global Electrical Steel Laminations market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Less Than 0.5 mm Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Electrical Steel Laminations include Polaris Laser Laminations, United States Steel Corporation, Laser Technologies, Tempel, Orchid International Group, Sko-Die, LCS Company, MTD Ltd and Lake Air Metal. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Electrical Steel Laminations manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Electrical Steel Laminations Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Electrical Steel Laminations Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Less Than 0.5 mm
Above 0.5 mm
Global Electrical Steel Laminations Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Electrical Steel Laminations Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Automotive
Machinery & Equipment
Electrical
Others
Global Electrical Steel Laminations Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Electrical Steel Laminations Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Electrical Steel Laminations revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Electrical Steel Laminations revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Electrical Steel Laminations sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Electrical Steel Laminations sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Polaris Laser Laminations
United States Steel Corporation
Laser Technologies
Tempel
Orchid International Group
Sko-Die
LCS Company
MTD Ltd
Lake Air Metal
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Electrical Steel Laminations Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Electrical Steel Laminations Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Electrical Steel Laminations Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Electrical Steel Laminations Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Electrical Steel Laminations Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Electrical Steel Laminations Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Electrical Steel Laminations Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Electrical Steel Laminations Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Electrical Steel Laminations Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Electrical Steel Laminations Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Electrical Steel Laminations Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Electrical Steel Laminations Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Electrical Steel Laminations Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electrical Steel Laminations Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Electrical Steel Laminations Companies
3.8.2 List of Glob
