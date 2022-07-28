Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) in global, including the following market information:

Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K MT)

Global top five Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) companies in 2020 (%)

The global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) market was valued at xx million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ xx million by 2027, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

We surveyed the Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

Polyacrylonitrile (PAN)-based CFRTP

Pitch-based CFRTP

Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Automotive

Wind Turbines

Construction

Sport Equipment

Others

Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)

Key companies Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

DowAksa

Toray Industries

SGL Group

Hexcel Corporation

Cytec Solvay Group

Teijin Limited

Mitsubishi Rayon Co., Ltd.

Hyosung Corporation

Gurit Holding AG

Plasan Carbon Composites

Kringlan Composites AG

Formosa Plastics Corporation

TenCate NV

Toho Tenax Co., Ltd.

Zoltek Companies, Inc.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) Market Size: 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027

2.3 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Carbon Fiber Reinf

