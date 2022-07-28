Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
This report contains market size and forecasts of Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) in global, including the following market information:
Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K MT)
Global top five Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) companies in 2020 (%)
The global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) market was valued at xx million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ xx million by 2027, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.
We surveyed the Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
Polyacrylonitrile (PAN)-based CFRTP
Pitch-based CFRTP
Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Automotive
Wind Turbines
Construction
Sport Equipment
Others
Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
Key companies Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
DowAksa
Toray Industries
SGL Group
Hexcel Corporation
Cytec Solvay Group
Teijin Limited
Mitsubishi Rayon Co., Ltd.
Hyosung Corporation
Gurit Holding AG
Plasan Carbon Composites
Kringlan Composites AG
Formosa Plastics Corporation
TenCate NV
Toho Tenax Co., Ltd.
Zoltek Companies, Inc.
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) Market Size: 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027
2.3 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
