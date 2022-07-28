Cinnamic Acid Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Cinnamic acid or (E)-3-phenylprop-2-enoic acid is an aromatic organic compound which has crystalline structure and is freely soluble in various organic solvents. Cinnamic acid has odor similar to that of honey which makes suitable as flavoring agent. Cinnamic acid occurs naturally in several plants including cinnamon. The major applications for cinnamic acid include synthetic indigo, flavoring agent and preparation of various esters, amides and cinnamoyl acids which find range of pharmaceutical uses especially in diseases like malaria and tuberculosis. The derivatives of cinnamic acid are used as main components in anti-oxidants, anti-diabetic and anti-cholesterolemic medicines. The market for cinnamic acid is governed by its major application in perfume industry and as a flavoring agent which are in greater demand across Asia-pacific region. The other drivers for cinnamic acid include its derivative preparations which are mostly used in various medicinal preparations including that of tuberculosis and malaria which are predominant in developing countries like India and Brazil. Cinnamic acids application in skin care products (usually sun screen products) makes it grow across developed countries like the U.S and Western Europe as these countries are major consumers of cosmetic industry across globe.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cinnamic Acid in global, including the following market information:

Global Cinnamic Acid Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Cinnamic Acid Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Cinnamic Acid companies in 2021 (%)

The global Cinnamic Acid market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Industrial-Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Cinnamic Acid include BASF, Guangzhou Shiny, DSM, Kay Fries and Bayer, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Cinnamic Acid manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Cinnamic Acid Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Cinnamic Acid Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Industrial-Grade

Pharmaceutical-Grade

Food-Grade

Global Cinnamic Acid Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Cinnamic Acid Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Industrial

Pharmaceutical Industry

Food

Others

Global Cinnamic Acid Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Cinnamic Acid Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Cinnamic Acid revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Cinnamic Acid revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Cinnamic Acid sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Cinnamic Acid sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF

Guangzhou Shiny

DSM

Kay Fries

Bayer

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Cinnamic Acid Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Cinnamic Acid Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Cinnamic Acid Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Cinnamic Acid Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Cinnamic Acid Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Cinnamic Acid Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Cinnamic Acid Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Cinnamic Acid Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Cinnamic Acid Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Cinnamic Acid Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Cinnamic Acid Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Cinnamic Acid Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Cinnamic Acid Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cinnamic Acid Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Cinnamic Acid Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cinnamic Acid Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Cinnamic Acid Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Industrial-Grade

4.1.3 Pharmaceutical-

