Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Low density polyethylene is a colorless, nonflammable, non-reactive solid with no odor.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE) in global, including the following market information:
Global Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE) companies in 2021 (%)
The global Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE) market was valued at 35260 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 41010 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.2% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
C4 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE) include AEP Industries, Amcor, Amcor, Berry Plastic, Exxonmobil Chemical, Jindal Polyfilms, Ineos Olefins and Polymers, Sealed Air and Saudi Basic Industries and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
C4
C6
C8
Global Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Industrial
Agriculture
Construction
Medical
Global Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
AEP Industries
Amcor
Berry Plastic
Exxonmobil Chemical
Jindal Polyfilms
Ineos Olefins and Polymers
Sealed Air
Saudi Basic Industries
Toyobo
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE) Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Low Density Polyethylene
