Automotive Hood Parts Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Automotive Hood Parts market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Automotive Hood Parts market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Carbon Fiber
Fiberglass
Steel
others
Segment by Application
Passenger Cars
Commercial Vehicles
By Company
Aisin Group (Japan)
CIE Automotive (Spain)
Continental (Germany)
Cooper-Standard (USA)
Fukae Manufacturing (Japan)
Grupo Antolin-Irausa (Spain)
Hitachi Chemical (Japan)
Kishimoto Seisakusho (Japan)
Martinrea International (Canada)
Nagata Auto Parts (Japan)
Technol Eight (Japan)
UNIPRES (Japan)
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Automotive Hood Parts Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Automotive Hood Parts Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Carbon Fiber
1.2.3 Fiberglass
1.2.4 Steel
1.2.5 others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Automotive Hood Parts Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Passenger Cars
1.3.3 Commercial Vehicles
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Automotive Hood Parts Production
2.1 Global Automotive Hood Parts Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Automotive Hood Parts Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Automotive Hood Parts Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Automotive Hood Parts Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Automotive Hood Parts Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 South Korea
2.9 India
3 Global Automotive Hood Parts Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Automotive Hood Parts Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Automotive Hood Parts Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Automotive Hood Parts Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Automotive Hood Parts Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Automotive Hood Parts Sales by Region (2017-2022)
