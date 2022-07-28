Polyester Polyols for Flexible Foams Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Polyester Polyols for Flexible Foams in global, including the following market information:

Global Polyester Polyols for Flexible Foams Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Polyester Polyols for Flexible Foams Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Polyester Polyols for Flexible Foams companies in 2021 (%)

The global Polyester Polyols for Flexible Foams market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Vacuum Melting Method Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Polyester Polyols for Flexible Foams include BASF, DowDuPont, DIC Corporation, Stepan Company, Hunstman, OLEON, Hokoku Corporation, Carpenter and Lyondellbasell, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Polyester Polyols for Flexible Foams manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Polyester Polyols for Flexible Foams Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Polyester Polyols for Flexible Foams Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Vacuum Melting Method

Carrier Gas Melting Method

Azeotropic Vapor Method

Global Polyester Polyols for Flexible Foams Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Polyester Polyols for Flexible Foams Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Furniture

Automotive

Footwear and Textile

Home Appliances

Packaging

Others

Global Polyester Polyols for Flexible Foams Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Polyester Polyols for Flexible Foams Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Polyester Polyols for Flexible Foams revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Polyester Polyols for Flexible Foams revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Polyester Polyols for Flexible Foams sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Polyester Polyols for Flexible Foams sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF

DowDuPont

DIC Corporation

Stepan Company

Hunstman

OLEON

Hokoku Corporation

Carpenter

Lyondellbasell

Shell

Sinopec

CNPC

Evonik

Perstorp

INVISTA

AGC Chemicals

Tosoh

Huafeng Group

Shandong Huacheng

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Polyester Polyols for Flexible Foams Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Polyester Polyols for Flexible Foams Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Polyester Polyols for Flexible Foams Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Polyester Polyols for Flexible Foams Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Polyester Polyols for Flexible Foams Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Polyester Polyols for Flexible Foams Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Polyester Polyols for Flexible Foams Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Polyester Polyols for Flexible Foams Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Polyester Polyols for Flexible Foams Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Polyester Polyols for Flexible Foams Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Polyester Polyols for Flexible Foams Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Polyester Polyols for Flexible Foams Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Polyester Polyols for Flexible Foams Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polyester Polyols for Flexible Foams Players in Globa

