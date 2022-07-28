Vehicle Passive Keyless Entry System Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Vehicle Passive Keyless Entry System in global, including the following market information:
Global Vehicle Passive Keyless Entry System Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Vehicle Passive Keyless Entry System Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Vehicle Passive Keyless Entry System companies in 2021 (%)
The global Vehicle Passive Keyless Entry System market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
PIC Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Vehicle Passive Keyless Entry System include Continental, Hella, Valeo, ZF TRW, Alps Electric, Atmel, Denso, Hyundai MOBIS and Marquardt and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Vehicle Passive Keyless Entry System manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Vehicle Passive Keyless Entry System Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Vehicle Passive Keyless Entry System Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
PIC Based
ARM Based
Global Vehicle Passive Keyless Entry System Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Vehicle Passive Keyless Entry System Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
OEMs
Aftermarket
Global Vehicle Passive Keyless Entry System Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Vehicle Passive Keyless Entry System Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Vehicle Passive Keyless Entry System revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Vehicle Passive Keyless Entry System revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Vehicle Passive Keyless Entry System sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Vehicle Passive Keyless Entry System sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Continental
Hella
Valeo
ZF TRW
Alps Electric
Atmel
Denso
Hyundai MOBIS
Marquardt
Mitsubishi Electric
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Vehicle Passive Keyless Entry System Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Vehicle Passive Keyless Entry System Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Vehicle Passive Keyless Entry System Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Vehicle Passive Keyless Entry System Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Vehicle Passive Keyless Entry System Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Vehicle Passive Keyless Entry System Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Vehicle Passive Keyless Entry System Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Vehicle Passive Keyless Entry System Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Vehicle Passive Keyless Entry System Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Vehicle Passive Keyless Entry System Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Vehicle Passive Keyless Entry System Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Vehicle Passive Keyless Entry System Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Vehicle Passive Keyless Entry System Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Vehicle Passive Keyless Entry System Players in Globa
