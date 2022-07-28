On-Board Electrical System for Power Supply Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of On-Board Electrical System for Power Supply in global, including the following market information:
Global On-Board Electrical System for Power Supply Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global On-Board Electrical System for Power Supply Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five On-Board Electrical System for Power Supply companies in 2021 (%)
The global On-Board Electrical System for Power Supply market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
On-Board AC Electrical System Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of On-Board Electrical System for Power Supply include ABB, Siemens, Emerson, Delta (Eltek), Jenoptik, Atlas Marine Systems, Thales Group, Lite-On Technology and Acbel Polytech, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the On-Board Electrical System for Power Supply manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global On-Board Electrical System for Power Supply Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global On-Board Electrical System for Power Supply Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
On-Board AC Electrical System
On-Board DC Electrical System
Global On-Board Electrical System for Power Supply Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global On-Board Electrical System for Power Supply Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Rail Vehicles
Commercial Vehicles
Ships
Transport Industry
Global On-Board Electrical System for Power Supply Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global On-Board Electrical System for Power Supply Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies On-Board Electrical System for Power Supply revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies On-Board Electrical System for Power Supply revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies On-Board Electrical System for Power Supply sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies On-Board Electrical System for Power Supply sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
ABB
Siemens
Emerson
Delta (Eltek)
Jenoptik
Atlas Marine Systems
Thales Group
Lite-On Technology
Acbel Polytech
Salcomp
Fischer Panda
