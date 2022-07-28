Rigid Drive Shaft Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The solid drive shafts offer superior performance over the hollow drive shafts in long-wheelbase vehicles
This report contains market size and forecasts of Rigid Drive Shaft in global, including the following market information:
Global Rigid Drive Shaft Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Rigid Drive Shaft Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Rigid Drive Shaft companies in 2021 (%)
The global Rigid Drive Shaft market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Single Piece Shaft Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Rigid Drive Shaft include GKN, Dana, IFA Rotorion, AAM, Meritor, YODON, Neapco, Wanxiang and JTEKT and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Rigid Drive Shaft manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Rigid Drive Shaft Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Rigid Drive Shaft Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Single Piece Shaft
Multi Piece Shaft
Global Rigid Drive Shaft Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Rigid Drive Shaft Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Passenger Vehicle
Commercial Vehicle
Global Rigid Drive Shaft Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Rigid Drive Shaft Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Rigid Drive Shaft revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Rigid Drive Shaft revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Rigid Drive Shaft sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Rigid Drive Shaft sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
GKN
Dana
IFA Rotorion
AAM
Meritor
YODON
Neapco
Wanxiang
JTEKT
Showa
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Rigid Drive Shaft Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Rigid Drive Shaft Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Rigid Drive Shaft Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Rigid Drive Shaft Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Rigid Drive Shaft Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Rigid Drive Shaft Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Rigid Drive Shaft Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Rigid Drive Shaft Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Rigid Drive Shaft Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Rigid Drive Shaft Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Rigid Drive Shaft Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Rigid Drive Shaft Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Rigid Drive Shaft Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Rigid Drive Shaft Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Rigid Drive Shaft Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Rigid Drive Shaft Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Rigid Drive Shaft Market Size Markets, 2021 &
