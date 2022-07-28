Heavy Commercial Vehicle Brake Caliper Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Brake caliper is an essential component of disc braking system, which is one of the most common types of braking system found in cars and motorcycles. In a braking system, wheels are attached to discs or rotors, and the job of the caliper is to slow the wheels by creating friction with the rotors.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Heavy Commercial Vehicle Brake Caliper in global, including the following market information:

Global Heavy Commercial Vehicle Brake Caliper Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Heavy Commercial Vehicle Brake Caliper Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Heavy Commercial Vehicle Brake Caliper companies in 2021 (%)

The global Heavy Commercial Vehicle Brake Caliper market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Single Piston Caliper Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Heavy Commercial Vehicle Brake Caliper include ZF TRW, Aisin, Continental, Brembo, Akebono, Bosch, Mando, ACDelco and Hitachi AMS, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Heavy Commercial Vehicle Brake Caliper manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Heavy Commercial Vehicle Brake Caliper Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Heavy Commercial Vehicle Brake Caliper Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Single Piston Caliper

Multi-Piston Caliper

Global Heavy Commercial Vehicle Brake Caliper Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Heavy Commercial Vehicle Brake Caliper Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

OEM

Aftermarket

Global Heavy Commercial Vehicle Brake Caliper Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Heavy Commercial Vehicle Brake Caliper Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Heavy Commercial Vehicle Brake Caliper revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Heavy Commercial Vehicle Brake Caliper revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Heavy Commercial Vehicle Brake Caliper sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Heavy Commercial Vehicle Brake Caliper sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ZF TRW

Aisin

Continental

Brembo

Akebono

Bosch

Mando

ACDelco

Hitachi AMS

APG

Knorr-Bremse

Nissin Kogyo

Hasco Group

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Heavy Commercial Vehicle Brake Caliper Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Heavy Commercial Vehicle Brake Caliper Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Heavy Commercial Vehicle Brake Caliper Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Heavy Commercial Vehicle Brake Caliper Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Heavy Commercial Vehicle Brake Caliper Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Heavy Commercial Vehicle Brake Caliper Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Heavy Commercial Vehicle Brake Caliper Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Heavy Commercial Vehicle Brake Caliper Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Heavy Commercial Vehicle Brake Caliper Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Heavy Commercial Vehicle Brake Caliper Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Heavy Commercial Vehicle Brake Caliper Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Heavy Commercial Vehicle Brake Caliper Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Heavy Commercial Vehicle Brake Caliper Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Heavy Commercial Vehicle Br

