Automotive Electric Quarter-turn Actuators Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

An electric actuator is powered by a motor that converts electrical energy into mechanical torque for moving or controlling a mechanism or system. The electrical energy is used to actuate equipment such as multi-turn valves. It is one of the cleanest and most readily available forms of actuator because it does not involve oil.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Electric Quarter-turn Actuators in global, including the following market information:

Global Automotive Electric Quarter-turn Actuators Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Automotive Electric Quarter-turn Actuators Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Automotive Electric Quarter-turn Actuators companies in 2021 (%)

The global Automotive Electric Quarter-turn Actuators market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Throttle Actuator Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Automotive Electric Quarter-turn Actuators include Bosch, Denso, Delphi, Magna, Continental, Valeo, Magneti Marelli, Hitachi and Hella and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Automotive Electric Quarter-turn Actuators manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Automotive Electric Quarter-turn Actuators Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive Electric Quarter-turn Actuators Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Throttle Actuator

Fuel Injection Actuator

Brake Actuator

Turbo Actuator

Others

Global Automotive Electric Quarter-turn Actuators Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive Electric Quarter-turn Actuators Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Global Automotive Electric Quarter-turn Actuators Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive Electric Quarter-turn Actuators Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Automotive Electric Quarter-turn Actuators revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Automotive Electric Quarter-turn Actuators revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Automotive Electric Quarter-turn Actuators sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Automotive Electric Quarter-turn Actuators sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Bosch

Denso

Delphi

Magna

Continental

Valeo

Magneti Marelli

Hitachi

Hella

Mahle

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Automotive Electric Quarter-turn Actuators Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Automotive Electric Quarter-turn Actuators Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Automotive Electric Quarter-turn Actuators Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Automotive Electric Quarter-turn Actuators Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Automotive Electric Quarter-turn Actuators Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Automotive Electric Quarter-turn Actuators Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Automotive Electric Quarter-turn Actuators Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Automotive Electric Quarter-turn Actuators Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Automotive Electric Quarter-turn Actuators Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Automotive Electric Quarter-turn Actuators Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Automotive Electric Quarter-turn Actuators Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive Electric Quarter-turn Actuators Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Automotive Electric Quarter-turn Actuators Product Type

