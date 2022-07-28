Building and Construction Tapes for Roofing Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Building and Construction Tapes are tapes that meet the demanding needs of the construction industry.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Building and Construction Tapes for Roofing in global, including the following market information:

Global Building and Construction Tapes for Roofing Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7208768/global-building-construction-tapes-for-roofing-2022-2028-914

Global Building and Construction Tapes for Roofing Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Building and Construction Tapes for Roofing companies in 2021 (%)

The global Building and Construction Tapes for Roofing market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Polyvinyl Chloride Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Building and Construction Tapes for Roofing include 3M, Tesa SE (Beiersdorf), Avery Dennison Corporation, Saint-Gobain, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, DuPont and Shurtape Technologies, LLC (STM Industries), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Building and Construction Tapes for Roofing manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Building and Construction Tapes for Roofing Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Building and Construction Tapes for Roofing Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Polyvinyl Chloride

Polyethylene Terephthalate

Polypropylene

Polyethylene

Foil

Paper

Foam

Others

Global Building and Construction Tapes for Roofing Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Building and Construction Tapes for Roofing Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Global Building and Construction Tapes for Roofing Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Building and Construction Tapes for Roofing Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Building and Construction Tapes for Roofing revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Building and Construction Tapes for Roofing revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Building and Construction Tapes for Roofing sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Building and Construction Tapes for Roofing sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

3M

Tesa SE (Beiersdorf)

Avery Dennison Corporation

Saint-Gobain

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

DuPont

Shurtape Technologies, LLC (STM Industries)

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-building-construction-tapes-for-roofing-2022-2028-914-7208768

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Building and Construction Tapes for Roofing Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Building and Construction Tapes for Roofing Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Building and Construction Tapes for Roofing Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Building and Construction Tapes for Roofing Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Building and Construction Tapes for Roofing Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Building and Construction Tapes for Roofing Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Building and Construction Tapes for Roofing Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Building and Construction Tapes for Roofing Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Building and Construction Tapes for Roofing Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Building and Construction Tapes for Roofing Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Building and Construction Tapes for Roofing Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Building and Construction Tapes for Roofing Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Building and Construction Tapes for Roofing Product Ty

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-building-construction-tapes-for-roofing-2022-2028-914-7208768

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/

Similar Reports: Global Building and Construction Tapes for Roofing Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Global Building and Construction Tapes for Roofing Sales Market Report 2021

Global Building and Construction Tapes for Roofing Market Research Report 2021

Global Building and Construction Tapes for Roofing Market Research Report 2021 Professional Edition

