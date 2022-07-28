Sour Milk Drink Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Sour Milk Drinks?are fermented?dairy beverage, which is made from lactic acid bacterial culture to sweet?milk.?
This report contains market size and forecasts of Sour Milk Drink in global, including the following market information:
Global Sour Milk Drink Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Sour Milk Drink Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Sour Milk Drink companies in 2021 (%)
The global Sour Milk Drink market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Kefir Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Sour Milk Drink include Groupe Danone, Lifeway Foods, Amul Dairy, Parag Milk Foods, The Hain Celestial Group, Sassy Lassi, Fresh Made Dairy, Nourish Kefir and Best of Farms, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Sour Milk Drink manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Sour Milk Drink Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Sour Milk Drink Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Kefir
Lassi
Doogh
Ayran
Other
Global Sour Milk Drink Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Sour Milk Drink Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Supermarket
Grocery Store
Other
Global Sour Milk Drink Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Sour Milk Drink Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Sour Milk Drink revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Sour Milk Drink revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Sour Milk Drink sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Sour Milk Drink sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Groupe Danone
Lifeway Foods
Amul Dairy
Parag Milk Foods
The Hain Celestial Group
Sassy Lassi
Fresh Made Dairy
Nourish Kefir
Best of Farms
Babushka Kefir
Valio Eesti AS
Moringa Milk Industry
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Sour Milk Drink Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Sour Milk Drink Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Sour Milk Drink Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Sour Milk Drink Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Sour Milk Drink Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Sour Milk Drink Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Sour Milk Drink Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Sour Milk Drink Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Sour Milk Drink Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Sour Milk Drink Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Sour Milk Drink Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Sour Milk Drink Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Sour Milk Drink Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sour Milk Drink Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Sour Milk Drink Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sour Milk Drink Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Sour Milk Drink Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Kefir
