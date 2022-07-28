Portion Packs Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Portion Packs in global, including the following market information:
Global Portion Packs Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Portion Packs Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Portion Packs companies in 2021 (%)
The global Portion Packs market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Recyclable Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Portion Packs include HELLMA, Elite Portion Pack, SAES, Single Source Limited, Van Oordt, Mondi Petals packaging, MULTIVACs Thermo Pac and Turpack, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Portion Packs manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Portion Packs Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Portion Packs Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Recyclable
Non-recyclable
Global Portion Packs Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Portion Packs Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Food and Beverage
Personal Care
Medical
Industrial
Others
Global Portion Packs Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Portion Packs Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Portion Packs revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Portion Packs revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Portion Packs sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Portion Packs sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
HELLMA
Elite Portion Pack
SAES
Single Source Limited
Van Oordt
Mondi Petals packaging
MULTIVACs Thermo Pac
Turpack
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Portion Packs Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Portion Packs Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Portion Packs Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Portion Packs Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Portion Packs Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Portion Packs Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Portion Packs Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Portion Packs Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Portion Packs Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Portion Packs Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Portion Packs Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Portion Packs Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Portion Packs Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Portion Packs Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Portion Packs Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Portion Packs Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Portion Packs Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Recyclable
4.1.3 Non-recyclable
4
