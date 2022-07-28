Global Aircaft Brakes Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Aircaft Brakes market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Aircaft Brakes market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Single Disc Brakes
Dual Disc Brakes
Multiple Disc Brakes
Segment by Application
Airliner
General Aviation
Business Aircraft
Others
By Company
Honeywell
Safran
United Technologies
Meggitt
Parker Hannifin
MATCO
Safran Landing Systems
AeroConversions
Airframes Alaska
Grove Aircraft
ELECTROID
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Aircaft Brakes Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Aircaft Brakes Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Single Disc Brakes
1.2.3 Dual Disc Brakes
1.2.4 Multiple Disc Brakes
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Aircaft Brakes Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Airliner
1.3.3 General Aviation
1.3.4 Business Aircraft
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Aircaft Brakes Production
2.1 Global Aircaft Brakes Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Aircaft Brakes Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Aircaft Brakes Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Aircaft Brakes Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Aircaft Brakes Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 South Korea
2.9 India
3 Global Aircaft Brakes Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Aircaft Brakes Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Aircaft Brakes Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Aircaft Brakes Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Aircaft Brakes Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Aircaft Brakes Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Aircaft Brakes by Region (2023-2028
