Truck Camshaft Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Vehicle Camshaft is an important engine component in an automobile, from a technical standpoint, a Vehicle Camshaft fulfills the function of converting rotatory motion of crankshaft to oscillating motion of follower, through a cam profile. The camshaft uses lobes (called cams) that push against the valves to open them as the camshaft rotates; springs on the valves return them to their closed position. This is a critical job, and can have a great impact on an engine's performance at different speeds.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Truck Camshaft in global, including the following market information:

Global Truck Camshaft Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Truck Camshaft Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Truck Camshaft companies in 2021 (%)

The global Truck Camshaft market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cast Camshaft Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Truck Camshaft include ThyssenKrupp, MAHLE, Kautex Textron (CWC), Seojin Cam, Precision Camshafts, Linamar, Musashi Seimitsu, Zhongzhou Group and Tenneco(Federal-Mogul), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Truck Camshaft manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Truck Camshaft Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Truck Camshaft Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Cast Camshaft

Assembled Camshaft

Forged Camshaft

Global Truck Camshaft Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Truck Camshaft Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Global Truck Camshaft Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Truck Camshaft Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Truck Camshaft revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Truck Camshaft revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Truck Camshaft sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Truck Camshaft sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ThyssenKrupp

MAHLE

Kautex Textron (CWC)

Seojin Cam

Precision Camshafts

Linamar

Musashi Seimitsu

Zhongzhou Group

Tenneco(Federal-Mogul)

Xiyuan Camshaft

Riken

ESTAS

LACO

Tongxin Machinery

Nippon Piston Ring

XILING Power

Shenglong

Schleicher Fahrzeugteile

Hejia Industry

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Truck Camshaft Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Truck Camshaft Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Truck Camshaft Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Truck Camshaft Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Truck Camshaft Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Truck Camshaft Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Truck Camshaft Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Truck Camshaft Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Truck Camshaft Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Truck Camshaft Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Truck Camshaft Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Truck Camshaft Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Truck Camshaft Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Truck Camshaft Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Truck Camshaft Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Truck Camshaft Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Truck Camshaft Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Cast Camshaft

4.1.3 A

