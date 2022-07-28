Truck Camshaft Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Vehicle Camshaft is an important engine component in an automobile, from a technical standpoint, a Vehicle Camshaft fulfills the function of converting rotatory motion of crankshaft to oscillating motion of follower, through a cam profile. The camshaft uses lobes (called cams) that push against the valves to open them as the camshaft rotates; springs on the valves return them to their closed position. This is a critical job, and can have a great impact on an engine's performance at different speeds.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Truck Camshaft in global, including the following market information:
Global Truck Camshaft Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Truck Camshaft Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Truck Camshaft companies in 2021 (%)
The global Truck Camshaft market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Cast Camshaft Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Truck Camshaft include ThyssenKrupp, MAHLE, Kautex Textron (CWC), Seojin Cam, Precision Camshafts, Linamar, Musashi Seimitsu, Zhongzhou Group and Tenneco(Federal-Mogul), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Truck Camshaft manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Truck Camshaft Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Truck Camshaft Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Cast Camshaft
Assembled Camshaft
Forged Camshaft
Global Truck Camshaft Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Truck Camshaft Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Passenger Vehicle
Commercial Vehicle
Global Truck Camshaft Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Truck Camshaft Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Truck Camshaft revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Truck Camshaft revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Truck Camshaft sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Truck Camshaft sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
ThyssenKrupp
MAHLE
Kautex Textron (CWC)
Seojin Cam
Precision Camshafts
Linamar
Musashi Seimitsu
Zhongzhou Group
Tenneco(Federal-Mogul)
Xiyuan Camshaft
Riken
ESTAS
LACO
Tongxin Machinery
Nippon Piston Ring
XILING Power
Shenglong
Schleicher Fahrzeugteile
Hejia Industry
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Truck Camshaft Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Truck Camshaft Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Truck Camshaft Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Truck Camshaft Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Truck Camshaft Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Truck Camshaft Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Truck Camshaft Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Truck Camshaft Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Truck Camshaft Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Truck Camshaft Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Truck Camshaft Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Truck Camshaft Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Truck Camshaft Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Truck Camshaft Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Truck Camshaft Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Truck Camshaft Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Truck Camshaft Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Cast Camshaft
4.1.3 A
