Automotive Rear Windshield Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Rear Windshield in global, including the following market information:
Global Automotive Rear Windshield Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Automotive Rear Windshield Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Sqm)
Global top five Automotive Rear Windshield companies in 2021 (%)
The global Automotive Rear Windshield market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Thermoset Material Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Automotive Rear Windshield include Saint-Gobain (France), Nippon Sheet Glass (Japan), Asahi Glass (Japan) and Fuyao Glass (China), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Automotive Rear Windshield manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Automotive Rear Windshield Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)
Global Automotive Rear Windshield Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Thermoset Material
Thermoplastic Material
Global Automotive Rear Windshield Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)
Global Automotive Rear Windshield Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Passenger Car
Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)
Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)
Global Automotive Rear Windshield Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)
Global Automotive Rear Windshield Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Automotive Rear Windshield revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Automotive Rear Windshield revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Automotive Rear Windshield sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Sqm)
Key companies Automotive Rear Windshield sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Saint-Gobain (France)
Nippon Sheet Glass (Japan)
Asahi Glass (Japan)
Fuyao Glass (China)
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Automotive Rear Windshield Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Automotive Rear Windshield Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Automotive Rear Windshield Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Automotive Rear Windshield Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Automotive Rear Windshield Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Automotive Rear Windshield Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Automotive Rear Windshield Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Automotive Rear Windshield Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Automotive Rear Windshield Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Automotive Rear Windshield Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Automotive Rear Windshield Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive Rear Windshield Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Automotive Rear Windshield Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Rear Windshield Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Automotive Rear Windshield Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotiv
